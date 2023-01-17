ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EWN

Raydium Attacker Moves $2.7 Million Stolen ETH To Tornado Cash

The Raydium exploiter drained a total of $4.4 million in digital assets from the Solana DEX in December 2022 before moving the funds to Ethereum’s blockchain. A wallet controlled by the hack transferred $2.7 million of the stolen loot to sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash on Thursday. The incident...
crypto-economy.com

Binance and Huobi Join hands to Recover Stolen Funds

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance took it to Twitter and talked about an exploitation attempt regarding funds. He mentioned how the attempt was informed by the security team of the exchange. However, the fund movement was being done by the Harmony One hacker. Zhao also mentioned that the hacker was trying to launder funds through Binance. All efforts were in vain as the account was soon frozen. The hacker did not let anything stop him from conducting his malicious acts and he switched exchanges. When the switch to Huobi was discovered, Binance extended a helping hand to Huobi to prevent the laundering of funds.
theblock.co

Suspected North Korean hackers move $63.5 million in ether stolen from Horizon bridge

The hackers of the Horizon bridge moved 41,000 ETH ($63.5 million) over the weekend, on-chain analysts detected. The funds were routed to a privacy exchange called Railgun and moved to three centralized exchanges. Binance froze $2.6 million of the stolen funds. Over the weekend, on-chain analysts detected large movements from...
wealthinsidermag.com

Onchain Researchers Discover $63M in Ethereum From Harmony Bridge Attack Moved, Hackers Attempt to Launder Funds on Major Exchanges

On Jan. 15, 2023, onchain researchers discovered that funds stolen during the Harmony bridge attack had been moved. The suspected thieves, who are allegedly associated with the North Korean hacking syndicate Lazarus Group, moved 41,000 ethereum, worth $63.2 million at current exchange rates. Onchain Researchers Track Stolen Ethereum From Harmony...
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”

