Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto
Dewight “Dog” Lewis Casto, 71, of Evans died Jan. 19, 2023, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley. Services are 2 p.m. Jan. 21, 2023, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
Donna J. Irvine
Donna J. Irvine, 85, of Watertown died on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, Marietta. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Monday.
Joseph Morgan Crider
Joseph Morgan Crider, 79, of Little Hocking died Jan. 18, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pennsylvania. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-2 p.m. Sunday.
Marilyn R. Morton & Gary E. Morton
Marilyn R. Morton, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Sept. 26, 2022. Gary E. Morton, 79, passed away at home on Jan. 3, 2023. Following their wishes no formal memorial service is planned. The Mortons are survived by two sons, Shane and Rhett Morton, and by a granddaughter, Sara Anne Morton.
Charles E. Heater
Charles E. Heater, 82, of Belpre, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Belpre, OH. He was born Oct. 2, 1940, at Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Irene Buchannan Heater. Chuck was a 1960 graduate of PHS and worked with...
Robert “Pete” Corbett
Robert “Pete” Corbett, 79, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, after a long illness at his home with his loving wife and beloved dog Bogy and cat Jill by his side. Pete was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Altoona, PA, to the late Alfred and Sylvia Center Corbett.
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason
Robert K. “Lefty” Mason, 94, of Parkersburg died January 19, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 2, 1928, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Victor W. and Mame B Mason. He was a 1947 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he...
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley
Carolyn Ann Hanshaw Sheesley, 81, of Marietta, passed away at 1:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Heartland of Marietta. She will be cremated and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.
Helen Marie Perry
Helen Marie Perry, 74, of Marietta, died January 16, 2023, at the Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH. Funeral, services 4 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Visitation, 2 – 4 pm Thursday. Inurnment, Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, OH, at a later date.
Velma Lowe
Velma Lowe, 96, of Marietta passed away at 3:58 a.m., Wednesday, at Harmar Place. Funeral services, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Her complete obituary will appear in Friday’s edition of The Marietta Times.
Ilene M. Viers
Ilene M. Viers, 83, of Washington, WV, died Friday Jan. 13, 2023. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late David and Elaine (Roland) Bennett. She worked for Nashua Photo for thirty-eight years and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a member...
Laura Gant
Laura Mae Gant, 88, of Parkersburg, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born December 31, 1933, in Macfarlan, WV, a daughter of the late Alexander Lamp and Lelia Jane (Pennington) Lamp. Laura was Christian by faith and a homemaker. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Gant of Parkersburg,...
Book ‘Em: Newell shares crime stories at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library hosted “An Evening with Bob Newell” Thursday night where the former Parkersburg Police Chief, and author, spoke about the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley — including murders, kidnappings, female predators, organized crime, and the drug trade beginning in the 1960s through present day.
Gale A. Whitehair
Gale A. Whitehair, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark. He was born in Pennsboro, WV, on March 24, 1936, a son of the late George D. and Nina (Jewell) Whitehair. He is survived by his sons, Timothy Whitehair, Wayman Michael Whitehair,...
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 13-16: * Thomas Luke Carpenter, 4414 Jefferson St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to accident involving damage to vehicle and fined $195.25. * James Randall Chapman III, 1071 Edy Road NW, Lancaster, Ohio, pleaded guilty to speeding...
Hire Calling: Wood County Commission OKs matching new deputies’ pay to previous experience
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard got approval from the Wood County Commission to match a police officer’s experience to what the department would pay someone with that amount of time in if they want to move over to the sheriff’s department. Woodyard told the commission...
Bob Newell to give violent crime talk at Wood County Public Library
PARKERSBURG — “An Evening with Bob Newell” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. today at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue. Newell, a former police officer, police chief and mayor of Parkersburg, will discuss the history of violent crime in the Mid-Ohio Valley and his two books, “Violence in the Valley” and “…As I Walk Through the Valley of Meth…”
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers occurred in Wood County between Oct. 17-21, 2022:. * William Bailey and Barbara Bailey (indirect) to EAB Holdings LLC, Lots 9 and 11 and part tract Lot 10 Clarence Snodgrass addition, Williamstown District, $410,000. * Jolene Taylor to Jeffery Taylor and Jolene Taylor,...
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
Marshall to lead West Virginia Corrections and Rehabilitation division
PARKERSBURG — A longtime Wood County resident and retired state trooper will lead the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William K. “Billy” Marshall III was announced by Gov. Jim Justice Thursday as the new commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the agency under the Department of Homeland Security that is responsible for the state’s correctional facilities for adults and juveniles.
