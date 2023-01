LSU Men's Basketball fell to the Auburn Tigers Wednesday night 67-49. This is their fifth consecutive loss this season. The Tigers return to the PMAC Saturday, January 21 at 3 p.m. to face off No.9 Tennessee. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO