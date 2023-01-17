ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIvTW_0kHGH0Fa00

Shaquille O'Neal hilariously stated that Michael Jordan was lucky that he wasn't being guarded by Shaq during his 64-point outing against the Magic.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Orlando Magic didn't see him win any titles but he still had quite a lot of success with the franchise. He took them to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA and showed even as a rookie, that he was a force to be reckoned with.

There was no debate on who the top dog was when Shaq arrived in the NBA , though, as it was clearly Michael Jordan . Shaq's first trip to Chicago to take on the Bulls in his rookie season saw him have a great game, as he had 29 points, 24 rebounds, and 5 blocks, but that stat line paled in comparison to what Jordan put up. MJ had 64 points to go with 5 steals and Shaq recently joked about the game, stating that Jordan was lucky he wasn't guarding him.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"this was thirty years ago today, michael was lucky i wasn’t guarding him. lol"

It probably would have been even worse if Shaq guarded him in that game. To be fair to the Magic though, they did win the game, which is what really matters at the end of the day. These two teams would go on to face each other in the playoffs twice, with the Magic winning the first one after Jordan had just come out of retirement. The Bulls would rebound the following year and get their revenge in a sweep in the Conference Finals.

Shaquille O'Neal Says Ja Morant Deserves More Attention For MVP

Getting back to the present day and age, Shaq wants more MVP attention on Ja Morant . The Grizzlies superstar has earned a lot of detractors thanks to his tendency to run his mouth a bit too much , but you can't deny that he is making a good case for himself.

The Grizzlies have won 10 games in a row and are tied for the top spot in the Western Conference at the moment. Ja is also averaging 27.5 PPG, 7.9 APG, and 5.7 RPG which is quite impressive but you do feel he won't end up winning it this year. He'll have plenty more opportunities in the future though and he will get his hands on that award at some point.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
New York Post

Luka Doncic shows up in six-wheel tank before Mavericks-Hawks game

Luka Doncic arrived in style ahead of the Mavericks’ matchup against the Hawks on ESPN Wednesday night.  Dallas’ superstar guard pulled up to the American Airlines Center in an Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6. Or, a literal six-wheel tank.  “Boss man, this how you get down right here?” ESPN play-by-play announcer Mark Jones asked Doncic in a video posted to Twitter. “Have to,” Doncic replied.  Doncic came into Wednesday night’s action as a leading MVP candidate despite his teams middling 24-21 record, putting up 33.8 points per game on 49.8 percent shooting while averaging nearly nine rebounds and nine assists.
DALLAS, TX
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Receives Vibrant “Pink/Royal” Pairing

Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy