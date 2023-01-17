Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"

Shaquille O'Neal hilariously stated that Michael Jordan was lucky that he wasn't being guarded by Shaq during his 64-point outing against the Magic.

Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Orlando Magic didn't see him win any titles but he still had quite a lot of success with the franchise. He took them to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA and showed even as a rookie, that he was a force to be reckoned with.

There was no debate on who the top dog was when Shaq arrived in the NBA , though, as it was clearly Michael Jordan . Shaq's first trip to Chicago to take on the Bulls in his rookie season saw him have a great game, as he had 29 points, 24 rebounds, and 5 blocks, but that stat line paled in comparison to what Jordan put up. MJ had 64 points to go with 5 steals and Shaq recently joked about the game, stating that Jordan was lucky he wasn't guarding him.

"this was thirty years ago today, michael was lucky i wasn’t guarding him. lol"

It probably would have been even worse if Shaq guarded him in that game. To be fair to the Magic though, they did win the game, which is what really matters at the end of the day. These two teams would go on to face each other in the playoffs twice, with the Magic winning the first one after Jordan had just come out of retirement. The Bulls would rebound the following year and get their revenge in a sweep in the Conference Finals.

Shaquille O'Neal Says Ja Morant Deserves More Attention For MVP

Getting back to the present day and age, Shaq wants more MVP attention on Ja Morant . The Grizzlies superstar has earned a lot of detractors thanks to his tendency to run his mouth a bit too much , but you can't deny that he is making a good case for himself.

The Grizzlies have won 10 games in a row and are tied for the top spot in the Western Conference at the moment. Ja is also averaging 27.5 PPG, 7.9 APG, and 5.7 RPG which is quite impressive but you do feel he won't end up winning it this year. He'll have plenty more opportunities in the future though and he will get his hands on that award at some point.

