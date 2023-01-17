Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for rape after Bumble date with 11-year-old in Columbus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Union County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said a man will spend over a decade in prison after he met up with an 11-year-old from a dating app. Michael Hoang Ngo, 26, thought he was meeting a 23-year-old match from the dating app Bumble in late April 2022, according to Union County […]
crawfordcountynow.com
New trial date set for Anthony Morgan
BUCYRUS—Following a brief postponement, the trial for a Bucyrus man is set to begin Thursday, January 26th at 8:30 am in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court with Judge Sean Leuthold presiding. Anthony Morgan, 53, 627 W. Mansfield St., faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in...
Sinzae Reed killing ruled homicide by Franklin County coroner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner. According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed suffered two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the hand. Reed was shot on Oct. 12, 2022, at the Wedgewood […]
14-year-old wanted in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon
Today’s report along with a previous report can be seen above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve 2022. On Dec. 31, Columbus police discovered the body of Unique Prater with a gunshot wound at […]
Kim Kardashian to sit on Columbus panel and call for Ohio inmate’s release
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Keith narrowly avoided execution 12 years ago when then-Gov. Ted Strickland took him off Ohio’s death row. The 59-year-old from Crestline – who continues to contend he was wrongfully convicted of a 1994 triple homicide in Bucyrus – will have a renowned ally at Ohio State University’s campus on Thursday […]
13abc.com
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
Three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
Man arrested in relation to death of Ohio toddler who was almost 2 years old
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a toddler’s death in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a child’s death at a location on Sheets McCoy Road in Plymouth, Ohio. Deputies found a deceased toddler […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Stone resignation accepted pending disciplinary action
COLUMBUS—Former Bucyrus attorney Adam Stone surrendered his law license in December, but the Ohio Supreme Court issued its ruling Wednesday. In a four-page decision (click the link below to read the entire decision), the court ordered Stone to cease from any representation of himself as a lawyer or counselor effective January 18, 2023.
Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
YAHOO!
Bond set at $250,000 for Bucyrus man accused of shooting his wife in the head
A Bucyrus man was arraigned Monday on a reckless homicide charge in connection with the shooting death of his wife last month. Jennifer Morgan, 49, 627 W. Mansfield St., died at Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital on May 18 after being shot in the head, Bucyrus police reported last month. Her...
‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Powell after domestic situation
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issued a “shelter-in-place” order Thursday morning for a townhouse complex and surrounding area in Powell after reports of a domestic disturbance. The order has since been lifted. Deputies were on the scene of a domestic situation at the 3700 block of Echo Place in Powell, near […]
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say
Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
cwcolumbus.com
Brother, sister targets of separate violent crime at Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A brother and sister are sharing their stories after becoming targets of violent gun crime inside a west Columbus apartment complex within weeks of each other. "I didn't think I was going to survive," Dedan Taylor said. "A guy with a ski mask busts the...
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
CPD searching for Deshler Park robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help while investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on the southeast side of town. Detectives are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing money from a cash register and threatening to shoot an employee of a store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road, near […]
morrowcountysentinel.com
Common Pleas Court honors Winter Drug Court graduates
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Court of Common Pleas recently held its Substance Abuse Court’s Winter Graduation, where seven graduates were honored by Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. and Judge Tom C. Elkin. The ceremony took place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead.
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
