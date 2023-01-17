ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

New trial date set for Anthony Morgan

BUCYRUS—Following a brief postponement, the trial for a Bucyrus man is set to begin Thursday, January 26th at 8:30 am in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court with Judge Sean Leuthold presiding. Anthony Morgan, 53, 627 W. Mansfield St., faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. According to a release from the City of Dublin, police went to a house on Balfoure Circle just after 2 a.m. after a well-being check call from a resident. When officers arrived, they found two men and one […]
DUBLIN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Stone resignation accepted pending disciplinary action

COLUMBUS—Former Bucyrus attorney Adam Stone surrendered his law license in December, but the Ohio Supreme Court issued its ruling Wednesday. In a four-page decision (click the link below to read the entire decision), the court ordered Stone to cease from any representation of himself as a lawyer or counselor effective January 18, 2023.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man is wanted after one person was shot and killed in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. Dayveion G. Carroll, 20, was charged in connection to the murder of 20-year-old Saadiq J. Teague, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said Carroll remains at large. A police dispatcher said […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Powell after domestic situation

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issued a “shelter-in-place” order Thursday morning for a townhouse complex and surrounding area in Powell after reports of a domestic disturbance. The order has since been lifted. Deputies were on the scene of a domestic situation at the 3700 block of Echo Place in Powell, near […]
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, police say

Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center lost $6,000 in two thefts in two weeks. Suspect scoped out Ohio store before it lost $6,000, …. Columbus police are looking for at least one suspect after a store at Easton Town Center...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police search for suspect in South Hilltop robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance in finding a suspect accused of assault and robbery in the South Hilltop area. Police said that at around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Keelan Mitchell entered a home in the 2000 block of Eakin Road and punched a person several times in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk

A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
DUNKIRK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD searching for Deshler Park robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help while investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on the southeast side of town. Detectives are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing money from a cash register and threatening to shoot an employee of a store on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road, near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Common Pleas Court honors Winter Drug Court graduates

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Court of Common Pleas recently held its Substance Abuse Court’s Winter Graduation, where seven graduates were honored by Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. and Judge Tom C. Elkin. The ceremony took place on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead.
MORROW COUNTY, OH

