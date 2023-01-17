ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author: Biden, Dems See Opportunity With Open Border

By Nik Rajkovic
 2 days ago

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports more than a quarter million encounters last month -- a new record for December.

American Thinker 's Kathleen Brush says it comes down to Republicans seeing a humanitarian crisis, along with drugs and human trafficking, versus Democrats who see opportunity.

"Anyone they can get into the United States that is going to require some type of government assistance, they're more likely to vote on the left," she says.

That's why Dems keep expanding temporary protection status.

"We wanted to allow those people who aligned with the United States during a war to have a refuge," says Brush. "So we created a temporary protection status for them. But now we've just opened it up."

Brush says Biden also has trained illegals to just claim asylum, knowing they'll be let in.

Photo: Getty Images

