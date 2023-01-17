CDC, FDA Acknowledge Possible Risks With Pfizer COVID Vaccine

The CDC and the FDA are finally looking into concerns that the Pfizer COVID vaccine may pose some health risks.

Houston Dr. Richard Urso, a longtime critic of the COVID vaccine program, says don't count on others to recognize the risks like he has.

"To say anything different means that you were wrong in some way. That's a tough thing for people to say, especially when they profited handsomely off of the wrong that's happened," he says.

While the CDC and FDA looking to strokes in those 65 and older , Urso says there's much more data concerning the heart.

"There was no uptick in myocarditis or pericarditis during the year of 2020. None. During that time they had massive cases of COVID," he says. "Only when we started to get the vaccine in did we start seeing the uptick in the myocarditis and pericarditis."

Urso says there's plenty of data for those seeking damages.

"I think the tide is turning. So as public opinion turns, I think the legal side of this will take off."