Inquiry launched into corruption claims after crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton
The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is launching an inquiry into corruption allegations made following the crowd crush at the O2 Academy Brixton last month when two people died.Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were fatally hurt when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London site on December 15.A police probe into the incident was launched, and on Monday the venue had its licence suspended for three months while the investigation continues.Paul Fullwood, SIA director of inspections and enforcement, said on Wednesday that the body was assisting the Metropolitan...
TV Star Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Set Of Her Show, And Her Co-Star Has Been Arrested
After Tunisha Sharma's death by suicide, her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested.
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands
Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school. Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands". Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed...
Time Out Global
Scotland wants to create ‘20-minute cities’ where everything you need is a walk away
Want to know what a freer, more eco-friendly future could look like? Well, turns out we should be looking at Scotland. First came the plans to make Glasgow first feminist city and now the country has launched a pioneering initiative that could help it reach its ambitious net zero goals.
BBC
Levelling up: Rishi Sunak defends giving money to richer South East England
Rishi Sunak has defended the latest allocation of levelling up money which saw the richer South East of England region get more than the north-east. The prime minister said the north had received the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. The government has also argued that...
Time Out Global
The Globe has announced its summer season (and the first ever price rise to its standing tickets)
Ever since Shakespeare’s Globe opened its doors in 1997, its 700 standing tickets have cost just £5 each, a deal that’s got sweeter and sweeter as inflation has worked its wicked way. But it was never intended to be for ever, and as the cost-of-living crisis has...
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger did a lot of good before death, inquest told
A blogger who died in hospital after ordering a poisonous substance online "did a lot of good" before her death, a psychiatrist has told her inquest. Beth Matthews, from Cornwall, died after having a substance delivered to a secure psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport. She...
We live next to a giant TYRE MOUNTAIN… we’re terrified it’s going to turn into a towering inferno
OUTRAGED residents have slammed a multimillionaire who dumped over 500,000 old car tyres in their village. Locals fear they will die from a "huge poisonous cloud" should the giant rubber mountain ever catch fire. Councillors are furious at businessman Richard Gawn, who its claimed has ignored environmental requests and "broken...
BBC
Chelmsford school that banned hugging appears to backtrack
A secondary school that banned students from having any physical contact has seemingly backtracked on its policy. Parents at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter it "did not tolerate" physical contact including "hugging" and "holding hands". In a second letter sent a week later, families were told...
UK rail firms ordered to stop abusing train cancellations loophole
Cancellations far higher than official data suggests, says ORR, driven by use of unrecorded ‘pre-cancellations’
Time Out Global
The best events in Singapore to look forward to in 2023
Singapore is brimming with exciting events this year. Say hello to Artbox, sway to Cigarettes After Sex, or rock out to female-fronted music festival, The Alex Charlie Blake Sessions. Don’t forget to stuff yourself silly with street snacks from Thailand at the Chatuchak Night Market either. We have summarised top events for you to check out this 2023, don’t forget to pencil it into your calendars!
BBC
Glasgow man stole defibrillator from Oxenholme emergency scene
The theft of an ambulance responder's defibrillator from the scene of a medical emergency could have been fatal, a court has heard. Thomas Paul McNaught, 35, took the machine from Oxenholme station in Cumbria while a woman was being treated for a "serious cardiac incident", Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard. He...
NME
Lewis Capaldi forced to stop Manchester show after fight breaks out in crowd at AO Arena
Lewis Capaldi was forced to pause a concert in Manchester last night (January 18) after a fight appeared to erupt in the crowd. The artist was singing ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ when he noticed scuffles breaking out in the standing area of the AO Arena. Footage seen...
BBC
Tube strikes: Bakerloo line staff to stage walk-outs
London Underground workers on the Bakerloo line are to stage strikes on two Saturdays in February. Members of Aslef who work on the Tube line will walk out on 4 and 11 February after voting in favour of industrial action. The union objects to a plan it says would allow...
