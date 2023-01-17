Read full article on original website
Photographer Whose Metadata Was Deleted by Client Loses Lawsuit
A photographer who sued a hospitality tech company for removing copyright metadata from his photos before posting them on travel websites, has been denied an appeal to a lower court’s dismissal of his case. On Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by professional photographer...
Getty Images files suit against one of the biggest AI art tools
Stability AI is being taken to court in the UK, accused of infringing on Getty Images' terms of service and licensing.
Artists Are Suing Over Stable Diffusion Stealing Their Work for AI Art
Three artists have teamed up in a class action lawsuit against Stability AI, DeviantArt, and Midjourney, alleging that the text-to-image AI tools have infringed the rights of thousands of artists and other creatives “under the guise of ‘artificial intelligence.’”. The lawsuit, announced on Saturday, claims that the...
Artificial Intelligence Image Generators
AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?. Artificial intelligence systems are training themselves on a vast collection of digitized artworks to produce new images that can be conjured in seconds from a smartphone app. But some living artists and photographers are starting to fight back against the AI software companies creating images derived from their works. Two new lawsuits take aim at popular image-generating services such as Stable Diffusion for allegedly copying and processing millions of copyright-protected images without a license. The lawsuits mark the beginning of a backlash against a new generation of tools — some of them introduced just last year — that can generate new images or readable text on command.
Eerie AI can ‘spy’ on people using a common household gadget which has no cameras
RESEARCHERS have managed to detect 3D shapes and the movements of human bodies in a room - using a WiFi router. Such technology may eventually replace normal cameras, researchers in the US hope. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, based in Pittsburgh in the US, said that WiFi overcomes hang-ups that...
Meta changes ad algorithm system as part of DOJ settlement
Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms Inc. and the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday they had come to an agreement regarding compliance targets for a new algorithm system to prevent discriminatory housing advertisements.
4 iPaaS Use Cases for 2023
By Devin Partida @devinpartida.Devin is the Editor-in-Chief of ReHack. She covers cybersecurity, business technology and more.
VuWall Introduces New VuStream 550 All-in-One SDVoE Encoder/Decoder Delivering Performance and Versatility
MONTREAL — Jan. 17, 2023 — VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, announces the release of its new VuStream 550 all-in-one SDVoE encoder/decoder appliance, designed for distributing 4K60 video and audio over standard 10Gb IP network switches with no latency. The VuStream 550 provides an ultra-scalable, easy-to-deploy, highly reliable solution for incredible flexibility in system design and workflows.
Instagram Launches ‘Quiet Mode’ and Better Recommendation Controls
Instagram has added a new “Quiet Mode” setting aimed at setting focus and screen time boundaries. Quiet Mode allows users to not only turn off notifications but also to make it clear to others when they’re spending time off Instagram. When in Quiet Mode, a user’s profile...
Master Match Software Can Color Match a Camera to Any Other Camera
Picture Instruments says its Master Match Software can turn any color into any other color, making it ideal for color matching different cameras together or making any camera’s photos or videos look like they were captured with a different camera. The software promises to allow editors to synchronize any...
Flickr to Allow Photographers to Sell Prints
Flickr is planning to let photographers sell prints through a new Print Shop and is currently testing the feature with a small list of approved sellers. While photographers have been able to purchase their own prints through Flickr in the past, now the website is going to allow select photographers to use the platform as a storefront to sell them to anyone.
Forter Announces Acquisition Of Immue To Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities In Wake Of Rampant Attacks
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most...
Topcon Expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC Automatic Grade Control Solution for Compact Track Loaders
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Topcon Positioning Systems has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders. Now available in North America, 2D-MC is a low-cost 2D machine control system that is designed to be installed directly onto select grading attachments. Connecting directly to the machine’s controls and an easy-to-use wireless display, the solution works along with familiar rotary laser technology to provide simplified operational visibility, with all the information needed to hit target grade with greater precision and in less time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006103/en/ Topcon has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders.(Photo: Business Wire)
Researchers From China Introduce DeepMatcher: A Deep Transformer-based Network for Robust and Accurate Local Feature Matching
Several popular geometric computer vision systems rely on local feature matching to function, such as Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) and Structure-from-Motion (SFM). Detector-based matching is widely acknowledged to be achieved by the following:. Detecting and describing a set of sparse key points using a technique such as SIFT, ORB,...
Translation Invariance & Equivariance in Convolutional Neural Networks
It is common data that in a convolutional neural community, the processes of convolution and pooling work collectively to be able to archive a last mannequin goal. Nonetheless, there are some fairly helpful bye-products of those two processes that are important to the best way convolutional neural networks course of pictures; they’re known as translation invariance and translation equivariance.
World’s first robot lawyer Is going to defend a human in court
According to New Scientist, a defendant in a US court will receive advice from an AI-powered legal assistant for the first time next month. The firm DoNotPay's artificial intelligence technology dubbed the world's first "robot lawyer," will operate on a smartphone, listen in on the arguments being made in court, and then provide the defendant with spoken suggestions through an earpiece.
