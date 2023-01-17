A sure thing is getting harder to come by. As travel steeply increased last year, we felt lottery-winner lucky if we didn’t have a delayed or cancelled flight, luckier still if our luggage managed to take the same trip we did. By extension, our appreciation for hotels that go above and beyond grew tenfold. Upon reaching one’s destination, there is no better feeling than being met with a warm smile and believing that when the front desk clerk says “Let us know if we can do anything to make your stay more comfortable” they mean it. Memorable too, in all the right ways, by delivering on tiny details and grand experiences alike. While it’s more challenging than ever to be in hospitality, the winners of our 2023 Kiwi Collection Hotel Awards make it look effortless.

