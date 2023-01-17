ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland director and player among those to pledge money to help former Black Cats defender

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Nation
Sunderland Nation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXwDj_0kHGEfYJ00

The northeast football community is rallying around Paddy Almond following his brain surgery.

Players from both Sunderland and Newcastle have contributed to an online fundraiser for former Black Cats defender Paddy Almond.

Almond underwent surgery this week to relieve a bleed on the brain following a head injury playing for Darlington.

He was initially taken for a brain scan following the Quakers’ defeat to Southend due to a suspected concussion, but they found something much more serious and he underwent surgery at a specialist facility almost immediately.

His condition has since stabilised, but the northeast football community has gathered to raise some money to help Almond and his family through the situation.

Fellow Sunderland academy product Ellis Taylor, who is still with Sunderland, is among those to donate with him giving £300 to the cause. Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden, who is currently on loan at Norwich, pledged £1000.

Hayden’s donation was also matched by Sunderland director Maurice Louis-Dreyfus, who is the twin brother of the club’s majority owner Kyril.

The appeal has, at the time of writing, raised around £10,000 and you can add to that buy visiting the Go Fund Me page.

Almond played one senior game for Sunderland - a Papa John's Trophy game against Manchester United under-21s.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Anton Walkes: Ex-Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender dies aged 25 in accident

Former Tottenham youth and Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes has died aged 25 in an accident, his club Charlotte FC said. Local media reported the Englishman was involved in a boat crash near Miami on Wednesday. Walkes came through the Tottenham youth teams and played once for the club, in a...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Yardbarker

Premier League scouts watch Liel Abada, Celtic must act

English Premier League side Southampton sent scouts to watch Liel Abada at Hampden on Saturday. The Israeli winger came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, which sets up a Glasgow Derby Final against Rangers on February 26th. According to a report from the Daily Record, Nathan...
chatsports.com

Nottingham Forest want to sign a new goalkeeper after their No 1 Dean Henderson is ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury... with veteran Wayne Hennessey set to stand in for Steve Cooper's side

Nottingham Forest are on the hunt for a keeper after Dean Henderson was ruled out for at least a month with a thigh injury. Henderson, who is on loan from Manchester United, has been a vital figure in Steve Cooper's side who sit 13th in the Premier League - five points above the relegation zone.
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Yardbarker

Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
BBC

This week's live radio commentaries

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Nation

New York State
91
Followers
496
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

Comments / 0

Community Policy