Sunderland director and player among those to pledge money to help former Black Cats defender

The northeast football community is rallying around Paddy Almond following his brain surgery.

Players from both Sunderland and Newcastle have contributed to an online fundraiser for former Black Cats defender Paddy Almond.

Almond underwent surgery this week to relieve a bleed on the brain following a head injury playing for Darlington.

He was initially taken for a brain scan following the Quakers’ defeat to Southend due to a suspected concussion, but they found something much more serious and he underwent surgery at a specialist facility almost immediately.

His condition has since stabilised, but the northeast football community has gathered to raise some money to help Almond and his family through the situation.

Fellow Sunderland academy product Ellis Taylor, who is still with Sunderland, is among those to donate with him giving £300 to the cause. Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden, who is currently on loan at Norwich, pledged £1000.

Hayden’s donation was also matched by Sunderland director Maurice Louis-Dreyfus, who is the twin brother of the club’s majority owner Kyril.

The appeal has, at the time of writing, raised around £10,000 and you can add to that buy visiting the Go Fund Me page.

Almond played one senior game for Sunderland - a Papa John's Trophy game against Manchester United under-21s.

