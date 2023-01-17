FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendal Briles is headed back to the Big 12 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU. He leaves Arkansas after three seasons. The former Baylor assistant takes over for Garrett Riley. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is headed to Clemson to call plays. Briles served under his dad, former Baylor coach Art Briles. The elder Briles was fired in 2016 because of allegations of sexual assault by football players. Kendal Briles stayed on for another season with the Bears after his dad was fired.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO