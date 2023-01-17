Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film
After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure
Many designers toil away for years in order to afford Times Square advertising, but the little-known label Amehl is making a splash there in an unusual way. The company’s founder Amanda Mehl, who is an interdisciplinary artiist, filmmaker and designer, crafted a film that will play through the end of this month outside of 10 Times Square. Titled, “There Is No ‘I’ in Team,” the short features 50 characters modeling looks from the Mehl collection. Mehl acted in, directed and shot the two-minute clip in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment during the pandemic.
MC Lyte To Retain Music Catalog Ownership After Lengthy Divorce Battle
Legendary Hip-Hop star MC Lyte will walk away from her marriage to entrepreneur and former Marine John Wyche with her music catalog intact. The couple split in 2020 after marrying three years earlier. The divorce was finalized this week, according to Blavity. Lyte, whose real name is Lana Michele Moorer, leaves the marriage with full […] The post MC Lyte To Retain Music Catalog Ownership After Lengthy Divorce Battle appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Variety and Stacy’s ‘Rise’ Brunch to Honor Female Storytellers at Sundance
Variety and Stacy’s Pita Chips will be celebrating the journeys of female storytellers and powerful women in business with an intimate brunch at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 21. The brunch will feature three conversations moderated by Variety’s Senior Entertainment Writer Angelique Jackson. First, Marlee Matlin will take the stage with Jackson to discuss her directorial debut and her role as a trailblazer in Hollywood. The conversation will also touch on the full circle moment of returning to Sundance as a jury member after the premiere of “CODA” in 2021. The next conversation will bring together multigenerational Sundance talent to speak on the...
The Line That Velma Crossed
In Velma, HBO Max’s adult-oriented Scooby-Doo spin-off, familiar faces get involved in all sorts of gritty, R-rated activities. Velma (played by the show’s executive producer, Mindy Kaling) and Daphne (Constance Wu) sell drugs. Fred (Glenn Howerton) gets shot in both legs. Shaggy (Sam Richardson), known by his birth name, Norville, tries to sell a kidney on the black market. Scenes of gratuitous violence pad almost every episode: Limbs get severed, corpses roll out of trash bins, riots break out in prison.Meddling kids getting into wacky mysteries with their dog, this show is adamantly not. And in the months leading up...
The Week contest: Ape song
This week's question: Males and females of a species of gibbon native to Southeast Asia have been observed singing duets in order to solidify social bonds. Come up with the title of a song that would suit the talents of these musically inclined apes. Click here to see the results of the most recent contest: Royal memoir How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Ape song" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 24. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 3 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 27. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week. The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
