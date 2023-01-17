ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ Redick calls projecting Boston Celtics sixth for 2022-23 one of the worst picks he's made

 2 days ago
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics’ 2022 NBA offseason was widely hailed as among the best in the league until it imploded in a cloud of injury and scandal, leaving many fans and analysts of the ball club wondering if what had been a title contender just months earlier might end up reeling as a result of needing to replace their coach and find ways to keep their dinged-up frontcourt afloat.

So while it might have been a smack in the face to hear the likes of “Old Man and the Three” podcast host and former NBAer JJ Redick project the Celtics to finish the 2022-23 season as the sixth seed in the league’s Eastern Conference, it also wasn’t based on sour grapes or stupidity.

Even so, Redick himself described the take as among the worst he has ever made on his podcast, which takes a lot of character to revisit with a mea culpa.

Check out the clip for yourself to hear what he had to say about the botched projection and some of his other more egregious mistakes in the video embedded above.

