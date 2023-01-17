Read full article on original website
Rare January disturbance in Atlantic dissipates after moving into Canada
A system moving through the Atlantic Ocean that got the attention of forecasters Monday is no more after moving into Canada on Tuesday.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States
The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
WCTV
‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that was centered over the Midwest and bringing rain and snow to parts of the United States Tuesday will also bring a low-end threat of severe weather to the viewing area on Wednesday. Most of the Big Bend and South Georgia was placed...
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Southeast Soon to Get Blasted by Bad Weather, Potential Tornadoes: See Forecast
For weeks, severe weather has battered the West Coast and central US, and now, it’s coming for the Southeast. Severe storms are expected to sweep the southeastern states today (January 12), producing heavy rain, high winds, and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday
The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
NECN
Ocean Storm With Eye Feature Slowly Loses Its Grip on New England
Areas of snow and wintry mix continue to fall across parts of New England Monday as a distant storm wiggles well southeast of the region. In fact, the storm center itself it nearly 500 miles away – but it’s impressive!. Satellite imagery clearly shows this area of low...
iheart.com
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
As a storm system barrels across Central US with tornadoes, flooding and snow, another threatens West Coast with more floods
A major multi-hazard storm barreling across the country continues to bring the risk of strong tornadoes and flooding to the South, and ice and snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest on Tuesday.
The Weather Channel
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms in the South could...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms to Unload in Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia Starting Wednesday
The first week in portions of Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia could expect severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday, resulting in isolated tornadoes and local flash flooding. It is also expected that the storm could impact the southern United States. The weather conditions in portions of the United States had heavy...
New data shows a potential rise in tornadoes in U.S. after storms ravage South
As the South reels from more than 30 tornadoes reported across the region last week, new climate data shows that the destructive storms may be on the rise. A string of damaging and deadly tornadoes landed in multiple states including Alabama, with six deaths recorded in the state's Autauga County, officials said. A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia when a tree fell on a vehicle, killing him inside.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
US News and World Report
First U.S. Winter Storm of 2023 Brings Snow, Sleet and Tornado Threat
(Reuters) -The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South. The National Weather...
AOL Corp
Snow, ice and thunderstorms to return to interior Northeast
A far-reaching and dynamic storm will ignite the next round of severe weather across the southern and midwestern United States this week, but it will also bring a variety of weather hazards to the Northeast late this week, including a dose of disruptive wintry precipitation for the northern tier, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
