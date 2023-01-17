Nepal Plane Crash Passenger Who Livestreamed Disaster Was Father of Three

Krishna Mani Baral/Reuters

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.

The airline passenger who livestreamed from inside a plane in Nepal in the seconds before it crashed over the weekend was an Indian man traveling with friends, according to a report. Sonu Jaiswal was one of the 72 people on board the flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara that slammed into the ground as it was coming into land on Sunday—local authorities believe no one survived. Jaiswal, a father of three, was one of four friends from Ghazipur in India who had traveled to Nepal to pray at a shrine on the outskirts of Kathmandu before traveling on to Pokhara to paraglide, the BBC reports. His disturbing video, which went viral in India, shows passengers on board the aircraft before screams and a crashing sound can be heard, with fire filling the frame.

Read it at BBC