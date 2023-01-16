MINNEAPOLIS – "Pretty much taught myself the rules of the game and how to play hockey," said Gopher women's hockey's fifth-year star forward Taylor Heise. "My parents learned with me, which I think was something that benefited me."One of the best in the sport could have easily gone down a different path."The ice rink was more of an escape for me I think. Basketball was definitely something that I was born into," she said.Heise's family was at home on the hardcourt, not the ice. Her parents both played basketball at UW-River Falls. Unlike Taylor, her brothers followed suit."They pushed me...

