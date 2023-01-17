ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
brytfmonline.com

Benfica informed that the La Liga Coaches Committee is not proceeding with the instructions phase – Benfica

Benfica have been notified on Wednesday that the La Liga coaching committee, led by Sandra Oliveira e Silva, will not proceed to the instructions phase until a fact check is established, after initiating a massive corruption operation, according to The Guardian. Record Discover. It was the grief of the vultures constitute the defendant He reported this fact last January 7, in a statement to the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários, in which he also informed that “the members of the Board of Directors have been constituted for the period from 2016 to 2020 and are currently in office”. They are Rui Costa, Soares de Oliveira, Nuno Gayoso and José Eduardo Muñiz. Ex-president Luis Felipe Vieira was not formed as an Arguedo because he is out of Portugal at the moment. On Wednesday, it was the turn of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Board to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Eagles “after the news published in the media” and this is happening “to the point that the facts now known may differ from those we appreciate in other disciplinary proceedings.”
brytfmonline.com

Benfica accuses of lack of character and there is a solution in emerging… in Estoril

Tiago Gouveia remains one of the most prominent names in Estoril. The winger on loan from Benfica to Canarinhos was Nelson Verissimo’s bet, and he returned on Monday night. to score another (beautiful) goal, In front of Casa Pia, with privacy Roberto Martinez, the national coach, was present in the stands of the Studio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.
ng-sportingnews.com

When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya

Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Yardbarker

Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC

Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats

Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...

