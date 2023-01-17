Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
brytfmonline.com
Benfica informed that the La Liga Coaches Committee is not proceeding with the instructions phase – Benfica
Benfica have been notified on Wednesday that the La Liga coaching committee, led by Sandra Oliveira e Silva, will not proceed to the instructions phase until a fact check is established, after initiating a massive corruption operation, according to The Guardian. Record Discover. It was the grief of the vultures constitute the defendant He reported this fact last January 7, in a statement to the Comissão do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários, in which he also informed that “the members of the Board of Directors have been constituted for the period from 2016 to 2020 and are currently in office”. They are Rui Costa, Soares de Oliveira, Nuno Gayoso and José Eduardo Muñiz. Ex-president Luis Felipe Vieira was not formed as an Arguedo because he is out of Portugal at the moment. On Wednesday, it was the turn of the Portuguese Football Federation’s Disciplinary Board to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Eagles “after the news published in the media” and this is happening “to the point that the facts now known may differ from those we appreciate in other disciplinary proceedings.”
brytfmonline.com
Benfica accuses of lack of character and there is a solution in emerging… in Estoril
Tiago Gouveia remains one of the most prominent names in Estoril. The winger on loan from Benfica to Canarinhos was Nelson Verissimo’s bet, and he returned on Monday night. to score another (beautiful) goal, In front of Casa Pia, with privacy Roberto Martinez, the national coach, was present in the stands of the Studio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.
Soccer-Barcelona forward Depay expected to complete Atletico transfer after training under Simeone
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Barcelona forward Memphis Depay appeared to be on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid as he was spotted wearing the club's colours while training under manager Diego Simeone on Thursday.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule
Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
ng-sportingnews.com
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Shakhtar CEO slams Arsenal conduct as he reveals reason club sold Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea in £88m transfer
SHAKHTAR DONETSK's CEO has hit out at Arsenal's conduct over Mykhailo Mudryk - and explained why Chelsea landed the star. The two London clubs were locked in intense talks with the Ukrainian club over their young winger. But Chelsea won out in the end and signed Mudryk in a deal...
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
Chelsea agree transfer for PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke - source
Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Mbappe, Maguire, Rice, Garnacho, Raya
Paris St-Germain were prepared to let France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, join Liverpool last summer but he rejected the potential move amid reports linking him with Real Madrid. (Athletic - subscription required) Arsenal will not be panicked into buying in January after missing out on Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, 22,...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Yardbarker
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Soccer-Inter thrash rivals Milan 3-0 to win Italian Supercup
RIYADH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Inter Milan hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, with first-half goals from Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko and a late third from Lautaro Martinez securing the trophy.
Yardbarker
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Soccer-Referees to explain VAR decisions to stadium and TV audiences
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Referees will explain VAR decisions to stadium crowds and television audiences in a 12-month trial starting at next month's FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, soccer's law-making body said on Wednesday.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC
Liverpool v Chelsea: Head-to-head stats
Liverpool have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against Chelsea (won six, drawn seven), although one of those was at Anfield in March 2021. Liverpool have lost both of their league games in 2023 so far, going down 3-1 at Brentford and 3-0 at Brighton. They have not lost their first three league matches in a calendar year since 1953.
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
