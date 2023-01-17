Read full article on original website
Related
Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation
A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”
The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
Identical twin brothers who married identical twin sisters have children who are genetic brothers
35-year-old identical twins Briana and Brittany, who married 37-year-old identical twins, Josh and Jeremy Salyers, had baby boys just months apart. The boys, Jett and Jax, are so similar genetically that they’re more like brothers.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions"
Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
"It's Been Over 20 Years, But I'll Never Forget The Taste Of It": Non-Americans Are Sharing Their Absolute Favorite Things About Life And Culture In The US
"It was the first thing I ever ate in the US. It's been over 20 years now, but I'll never forget the taste."
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
'They were lovely people': Family remembers 3 people killed in Venice plane crash
VENICE, Fla. — More than a month after a small plane crashed off the coast of Venice, the family of the three people killed is still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. On Dec. 3, 2022, pilot Christian Kath, his wife Misty, and their 12-year-old daughter Lily,...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs
*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
I spent £20k transforming myself into a human wolf – the end result is so realistic it’s made my dream come true
A MAN who has spent £20,000 to transform into a human wolf says his dream has finally come true. The bizarre request was given to the Japanese company Zeppet, who spent 50 days to complete the ultra-realistic costume. The fake wolf suit cost a whopping three million yen with...
Tears as Senior Dog Struggles to Greet Dad Every Night After Work
"What could even top that welcome home," wrote one TikTok user, while another said: "I'm bawling."
I met my wife on the set of a music video. I had kids and she didn't want them, and we lived on opposite sides of the world — but we made it work anyway.
When my wife and I met in Austin, Texas, I was living in Australia. We hit it off and decided to date. Eight months later, she moved to Australia.
I found my ‘twin’ stranger in another state – my mom was so shaken when she saw us she asked if we’re adopted
AN identical facial recognition match led two strangers to find their unrelated look-alikes. Ambra from North Carolina and Jennifer from Texas discovered they were “twins” through a website called Twin Strangers which helps people find each other through their facial dimensions. The pair, who were 23 and 33...
Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile."
Tayla Clement is a model from New Zealand who is also known as "the girl who can't smile." Tayla, 24, has a rare neurological disorder called Mobius syndrome. This means that she cannot move her eyes from side to side, raise her eyebrows, or even smile. For many years, she was bullied because she looked different. But Tayla has learned to embrace her true beauty. And since then, she has been successful as a model.
Comments / 0