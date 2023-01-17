Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ocean View restaurant owner responds to outpouring of support
A unique family-owned business in Ocean View is struggling to stay afloat. But after hearing the news via social media, neighbors are doing what they can to keep it open.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Take a look inside! Casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
WAVY News 10
‘This Is It’: Kenny Loggins coming to Williamsburg on farewell tour
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – It’s one final trip to the “Danger Zone.” Well, at least when it comes to any major touring. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and yacht rock icon Kenny Loggins is doing a farewell tour in 2023, aptly dubbed “This Is It,” and he’s coming to Williamsburg.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts soft opening charity event; Opens fully in 4 days
In just a few hours, Hampton Roads' first casino will officially be in operation. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a soft opening charity event ahead of their grand opening on Monday.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Seafood Industrial Park Receives $640,000 Grant For Development Of Seafood Market
NEWPORT NEWS—The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $640,994 grant to the City of Newport News to support design work for development of a seafood market, as well as dock improvements and dredging design at the head of the Seafood Industrial Park (SIP), located at 30 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s EDA investment will be matched with $200,000 in local funds.
Animal trapping company sees more coyotes in urban areas of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an uptick of coyote sightings in unusual areas of Hampton Roads. A trapping company in Norfolk said they’ve recently caught a few in the heart of the Mermaid City. Coyotes aren’t native to Virginia, but ACME Animal Control caught one behind a school...
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?
Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring
The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Former 13News Now meteorologist Julie Wilcox passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now has lost a former staff member and friend. It is with great sadness, we at 13News Now share news of the death of former meteorologist Julie Wilcox. She passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. Julie worked at 13News Now for 12 years...
Raising national debt ceiling may impact Hampton Roads residents: ODU economist
We checked in with Old Dominion University economist Bob McNabb about how the national debt ceiling will impact our pocketbooks in Hampton Roads, specifically for military workers and families.
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Here’s how you can watch the Wallops Island rocket launch
This time might be the charm. After several pushbacks, NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is anticipating the launch of Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket from Virginia next week.
247Sports
Virginia hosts three-star guard Redd Thompson after his breakout start to the winter
Redd Thompson has been one of the more productive performers on the high school scene this winter. A 6-foot junior guard from Richmond (Va.) Thompson led his John Marshall High School team to a Chick-Fil-A Classic Championship earning Tournament MVP honors in the process. Two weeks later, Thompson maintained his...
Richmond house flipper sentenced to 9 years in prison
Josh Romano, a one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper, has been sentenced to a term of nine years in federal prison.
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
WAVY News 10
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia senate
Daylight saving time bill moves forward in Virginia …. Norfolk nonprofit hosts annual MLK Awards to honor …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. State legislature to weigh in on short-term rentals. The Virginia General Assembly is expected to weigh in on legislation that would ease regulations on short-term rentals,...
Comments / 0