San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]

There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
SCHERTZ, TX
95.5 KLAQ

San Antonio Had 1 Of The Most Intriguing Racetracks in the US

Brooklyn, Monte Carlo, Toronto... these are home to some of the most iconic street circuits in the world of racing. For a time San Antonio had its own racetrack in the streets called the San Antonio Street Circuit. It ran for only 4 years between 1987-1990 & there were only 4 races held, all being the ISMA Camel GT Championships.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Could a pattern shift mean more rain in San Antonio in 2023?

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a rough few years for San Antonio weather. A multi-year drought has once again drained Medina Lake and the aquifer, while farmers struggle to make yields. We’ve been here before, though. Twelve years ago, a similar story played out. Drought conditions stretched from...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

