Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Ana Sandoval Resigns from City Council in San Antonio for Family ResponsibilitiesBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Here are the schools in San Antonio that have and haven't blocked TikTok
SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
San Antonio school district could be first to adopt four-day schedule
If approved, the district would be San Antonio's first to do so.
H-E-B Has Introduced the Checkout of the Future[VIDEO]
There are so many things that you learn from social media these days, especially TikTok. This video was posted back in August 2022, however, it's pretty cool! So just in case you haven't heard about this yet, H-E-B has unveiled the checkout of the future at a few select stores in Texas for testing. It is absolutely incredible.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
San Antonio Had 1 Of The Most Intriguing Racetracks in the US
Brooklyn, Monte Carlo, Toronto... these are home to some of the most iconic street circuits in the world of racing. For a time San Antonio had its own racetrack in the streets called the San Antonio Street Circuit. It ran for only 4 years between 1987-1990 & there were only 4 races held, all being the ISMA Camel GT Championships.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
Camp Hot Wells on San Antonio's Mission Reach teases opening in online posts
The forthcoming spot near the Hot Wells Hotel ruins will offer mineral-bath foot soaking, private bathing and cold adult beverages.
San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
KSAT 12
Cave explorers discover centuries-old bones in Natural Bridge Caverns
SAN ANTONIO – A recent discovery and recovery effort at Natural Bridge Caverns is giving insight into prehistoric felines that could have roamed the San Antonio and South Texas area centuries ago. Wildcat bones and tracks were discovered in the caves over the past few years dating back to...
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.
In San Antonio, we love our food. Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio, the best breakfast tacos, and also the best pizzas in San Antonio.
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
KSAT 12
Could a pattern shift mean more rain in San Antonio in 2023?
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a rough few years for San Antonio weather. A multi-year drought has once again drained Medina Lake and the aquifer, while farmers struggle to make yields. We’ve been here before, though. Twelve years ago, a similar story played out. Drought conditions stretched from...
San Antonio's Anaqua Springs shooting featured in 'Crime Junkies' podcast
Questions remain 4 years later.
Comments / 0