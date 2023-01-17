Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
Wichita teen dies in two-vehicle collision in southeast Kansas, trooper says
The accident happened just south of Fredonia.
Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita woman killed in southeast Kansas crash
An 18-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash on Monday in Wilson County.
KWCH.com
Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 19: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night as 62-year-old Mary Dellor of Wichita. Around 08:05 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Harry Street...
Man charged after allegedly stealing car in Wichita with girl inside, driving to Oklahoma
Benjamin Brady, 34, has been charged after allegedly stealing a car that had a little girl inside of it.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
KAKE TV
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
kfdi.com
Man charged in November kidnapping incident in Wichita
A man has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with an incident in Wichita in November. 34-year-old Benjamin Brady, whose hometown is unknown, appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday to face charges. His bond was set at $150,000. Brady is accused of stealing a car on...
2 charged in fatal Kansas drug debt gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two Kansas men accused in a fatal drug debt gunfight made their first appearance in court last week. Jamar White, 47, Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Darries Mitchell, 30...
kggfradio.com
A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs
According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Hutchinson man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of distributing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.
KOKI FOX 23
Independence, Kan. leaders develop new model after hospital closes
INDEPENDENCE, KS. — A new report from the American Health Association shows 136 rural hospitals closed from 2010 to 2021. A record 19 of those closures were in 2020 alone. Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kan. falls into those stats. It was a big part of the town for decades before closing in 2015 leaving some families to travel an hour or more for health care.
Gas line hit during construction in Hutchinson
A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.
