Wilson County, KS

koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect in Kan. girl's abduction moved from Oklahoma jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A man captured after the abduction of a 6-year-old Kansas girl made an appearance in a Wichita courtroom Tuesday. Benjamin Brady, 34, was moved from the Kay County Oklahoma Jail to Sedgwick County over the weekend. He was charged with kidnapping and theft, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police identify woman hit, killed by vehicle in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Jan. 19: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified the woman who died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night as 62-year-old Mary Dellor of Wichita. Around 08:05 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Harry Street...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
DODGE CITY, KS
KSN News

Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
AUGUSTA, KS
kfdi.com

Man charged in November kidnapping incident in Wichita

A man has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with an incident in Wichita in November. 34-year-old Benjamin Brady, whose hometown is unknown, appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday to face charges. His bond was set at $150,000. Brady is accused of stealing a car on...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

2 charged in fatal Kansas drug debt gunfight

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Two Kansas men accused in a fatal drug debt gunfight made their first appearance in court last week. Jamar White, 47, Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Darries Mitchell, 30...
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs

According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Independence, Kan. leaders develop new model after hospital closes

INDEPENDENCE, KS. — A new report from the American Health Association shows 136 rural hospitals closed from 2010 to 2021. A record 19 of those closures were in 2020 alone. Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kan. falls into those stats. It was a big part of the town for decades before closing in 2015 leaving some families to travel an hour or more for health care.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
