Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
