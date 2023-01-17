Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Wayne County Students Named to All-District Band
Join Wayne County Band Director Andy Critz in congratulating eight local student musicians on their distinguished accomplishment being named to the All-District Band! These students worked on this on their own time outside of class. They traveled to Somerset High School recently to audition and were then selected to participate in the prestigious All-District Band with other fine musicians from neighboring schools.
z93country.com
Friday Sports
Last night in Girl’s basketball it was Wayne County defeated by Southwestern in a girl’s district game 42-33. Wayne County boys host Adair County. Wayne County Lady Cards will host Knox Central. The Lady Cardinals host Berea. The Mat Cards are at Thomas Nelson High School in Bardstown...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 9, 2023
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Rachana Keo, 27, and Ryan E. Capps, 55, both of Glasgow. Elizabeth J. Yoder, 21, and Andy A. Schlabach Jr., 19, both of Summer Shade. Jan. 6, 2023:. Amanda B. Johnson, 29, and Eric...
Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival Named One of the Best Food Fests in U.S.
The World Chicken Festival has been a tasty staple in Kentucky for over 30 years, but if you're like me, you might not have heard of it. When you think of Kentucky one of the first things that might pop into your head is fried chicken. The two are synonymous with each other thanks to the fast food giant, Kentucky Fried Chicken. Colonel Harland Sanders, the founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken, is from (and founded KFC) in Laurel County, Kentucky. So naturally, the state of Kentucky would embrace its fried chicken heritage with a big festival, right?
lakercountry.com
Darla Stephens Gossage, age 52, of Russell Springs
Darla Stephens Gossage, 52, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, January 16th, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Darla was born in Somerset, KY on August 9, 1970, a daughter of Donita (Thomas) Stephens, of Jamestown, KY and the late Ralph Stephens. She worked at Stephens Pipe and Steel.
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
lakercountry.com
Scammers back at it, South KY RECC warns
Scam calls continue to disrupt South Kentucky RECC, as the local electric cooperative announced this week that their members are, once again, falling victim to deceptive phone calls. RECC officials say scammers are calling and claiming to be from South KY RECC and demanding payment in 30 minutes or their...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
z93country.com
Multiple Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Lucas Decker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Judgments to follow on the underlying charges of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree, possession of a controlled substance-3rd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance-2nd degree, persistent felony offender-2nd degree, burglary-3rd degree, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
A Spin around the backroads of Barren, Metcalfe & Monroe Counties
We recently headed out to cruise the truly BACKroads of Kentucky and ended up meandering through three counties. Trace our route or blaze your own trail, hopefully this information will help you with your own adventures.
lakercountry.com
Mayor Thomas gives update on Hardee’s construction
Progress is continuing to be made on the Hardee’s that will be located on Highway 127 in the Middletown community. Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas gave WJRS News an update on where things stand in the construction process.
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Tommy West of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Commitment Order of Arrest for Contempt of Court for failure to comply with Drug Court. Austin Fairchild of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court...
z93country.com
Diana Elam
Diana Elam, age 62, of Monticello, KY, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. 2 sons, Nathan Earl “Nate” Elam (Tela) and Matthew Stephens (Amanda) 3 grandchildren, Cassidy Elam Colt Elam and Zowie Stephens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023, between 11...
z93country.com
Wednesday Sports
Last night in Basketball action Wayne County defeated Rockcastle County in boys’ play 65-50. In the other game of a doubleheader, it was the Lady Cardinals defeated by Rockcastle County 46-40. The Wayne County wrestling team traveled to Barbourville for midweek duels, they finished 3-0 by defeating Corbin, Knox...
z93country.com
Winds Cause Electrical Problems Thursday
South KY RECC crews worked into the night to restore service to multiple locations in the area that were without power due to issues caused by strong wind gusts. At one point in Wayne County, 208 was without power in the HWY 200 area after a tree was down on a line. Wayne County Airport recorded a wind gust of 47 mph.
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: body identified — KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ARREST SUBJECT AFTER MULTIPLE COUNTIES PURSUIT
***UPDATE*** (January 19, 2023) The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London has positively identified the victim in this investigation and the next of kin has been notified. The victim has been identified as Rachel Louise Carder, 53 years old of Huntington, WV. This case remains under investigation By Post 11 London Detective Ryan Loudermilk.
wnky.com
Laurel County chase ends with discovery of body in car
LONDON, Ky. (WLEX) – Police say they have found a body in a car after a multi-county chase on Interstate 75. A female body was found inside a car after a police chase that started in Madison County ended on I-75 near Laurel County. Kentucky State Police troopers say...
z93country.com
Cocaine Discovered in Overnight Traffic Stop
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron two Cumberland County men have been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop. On January 19, 2032, at approximately 11:41 pm Deputy Dereck Dennis observed a passenger car turning onto Kentucky 90 Bypass at a high rate of speed. Deputy Dennis caught up to the passenger car and observed it not maintaining its lane of travel several times. Deputy Dennis then activated his emergency equipment and conducted a traffic stop. Once approaching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed the driver showed several signs that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching the driver Deputy Dennis noticed a plastic bag in his pants. At that time the driver started resisting arrest but was shortly taken into custody. Once the plastic bag was recovered it contained a white rock-looking substance which the driver admitted it was cocaine. During a search of the vehicle a small amount of marijuana, a yellow tablet known as oxycodone, and a glass smoking pipe were seized. A rear-seat male passenger was arrested on an active arrest warrant from Clinton County. While removing the passenger from the vehicle an inhaler with a small bag inside it which contained a crystal substance was located lying beside him and was also seized.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs Police set to begin cracking down on parking violations
Russell Springs City Police are set to crack down on parking violations within the city. Mayor Eddie Thomas spoke to WJRS News about what that will look like.
