‘It never really stopped’: Anderson brothers arrested after pistol-whipping robbery
The Anderson Police Department arrested two brothers after they say the two pistol-whipped two men repeatedly while robbing them Tuesday.
4 men arrested for suspected burglary in Richmond, IN
RICHMOND, IN — Four men were arrested for suspected burglary early Tuesday morning. Richmond Police in Indiana were called to a residence on Backmeyer Road after receiving reports of a “burglary in progress,” a spokesperson for the department stated. The responding officer was able to “quickly apprehend...
Fox 19
Student arrested after detailing how he would get gun into school for shooting
ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX) - A high school student is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting. Hayden Moore, 18, of West Harrison, was arrested on three counts of intimidation, one for each student he allegedly intimidated, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: A Norwood Gas Station Robbed
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like a Norwood gas station was robbed. A suspect with a gun ran out of Marathon gas station on Norwood Avenue holding the cash register at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirm. He was last seen running away...
Woman accused of killing parents, dismembering them with chainsaw
ABINGTON, Pa. — A woman is facing murder charges after prosecutors said she murdered her parents before dismembering them inside a Pennsylvania home. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced first- and third-degree murder charges were filed against Verity Beck in a news release on Wednesday. Steele said that...
‘Life upended over a piece of cheese;’ Woman shown in video being punched by officer speaks out
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Correction: A previous version of this story stated that both officers involved were on administrative leave, this is incorrect. Both officers are under an internal investigation but only Sgt. Todd Stanley is on administrative leave. A woman shown in a video on social media being punched...
Police investigating robbery at Huber Heights bank, suspect not in custody
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to Key Bank on Chambersburg Road to reports of a robbery. Police said a man in black clothes and a black mask covering everything but his eyes demanded...
Fox 19
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
‘This was brutal’: Woman, attorney speak after police altercation over McDonald’s order
Hancock ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese from the McDonald's in Butler Township January 16. When the sandwich didn't have the extra cheese she ordered and paid for, she drove to the McDonald's to get the order done correctly.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
East Central High student charged with felonies after making threats on bus
An 18-year-old high school student is facing three felonies after he allegedly made verbal threats against students in the school while on a school bus.
Man found dead at Dayton drive-thru identified
DAYTON — The man found dead at a Dayton drive-thru over the weekend has been identified. Marc Giles-Sims, 34, of Dayton, was identified as the person found near the Fortune Drive Thru, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of West...
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
Dayton man killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex identified
DAYTON — A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting over the weekend at a Dayton apartment complex. Lawrence Bell, of Dayton, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police and EMS were called to the 1000 block...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
Family of 24-year-old killed in West Price Hill searching for answers
Cincinnati police were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter Alert and a 911 call. Officers found a 24-year-old man shot multiple times, Cincinnati police said.
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of murdering a man by beating him with his own cane returns to court Tuesday. Tiffany Carr, 29, is set to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz. Carr has the option to plead out or request a...
Inmate death under investigation at Montgomery County Jail
DAYTON — The death of a Montgomery County Jail inmate is under investigation. On Friday, an inmate reported that he had fallen and injured himself, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. That inmate, only described as a 52-year-old man being held on drug charges, was treated by jail staff and then taken to a local hospital.
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
