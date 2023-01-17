Read full article on original website
RESOLUTION TO NAME RICHMOND BRIDGE FOR SEARA BURTON PASSES INDIANA HOUSE
(Indianapolis, IN)--Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse, a resolution was introduced to officially name the US 27 overpass over I-70 for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. State Representative Brad Barrett introduced the resolution. Mayor Dave Snow and RPD Chief Mike Britt testified before the House Committee. The resolution passed unanimously and will soon be heard by the Senate, where it is also sure to pass. "People all of the Midwest or all over the United States - when they pass through that intersection - will know that a hero from Richmond, Indiana fell," said Chief Britt after Tuesday’s hearing. It will officially be called the Officer Seara Burton Memorial Bridge.
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
“The little things that mattered” in the life of Tony Mantia
DAYTON, Ohio – A tragic accident in childhood is never out of mind for Fairborn donor Tony Mantia. A handshake with a stranger can be an awkward reminder. He focuses instead on how a life-altering injury became an affirmation of why he is a blood donor. “I said I...
Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
Court docs: Ohio fugitive who led Indiana police on chase didn’t plan to stop until he ‘got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio’
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Grandma’s house or bust. A wanted Ohio man accused of leading Indiana police on a multi-county chase earlier this week told police he didn’t plan to stop until he “got to his grandmother’s house in Ohio,” according to court documents. Whitestown Metropolitan police arrested 26-year-old Marcus Curtis early Monday morning after […]
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
FIREFIGHTERS RESPOND TO RICHMOND POWER & LIGHT
(Richmond, IN)--A fire department response to Richmond Power & Light Tuesday night looked like a much bigger deal than it turned out to be. "It turned out to be absolutely nothing," said Richmond Battalion Chief Eric Holmes. A hopper in a coal bin caught fire and the material was pumped out by RP&L crews. "They pumped it down into a truck and took it out and dumped it in a field. That's it," Holmes added. The initial call came in at around 9 o’clock Tuesday night. Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
Man charged with shooting wife, sheriff’s deputy out of jail after ‘screw up’
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of attempted murder is out of jail after he was unlawfully moved to a state prison without a bail hearing or an approved custody transfer, according to his defense attorney. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his wife, took their 24-month-old...
4 men arrested for suspected burglary in Richmond, IN
RICHMOND, IN — Four men were arrested for suspected burglary early Tuesday morning. Richmond Police in Indiana were called to a residence on Backmeyer Road after receiving reports of a “burglary in progress,” a spokesperson for the department stated. The responding officer was able to “quickly apprehend...
Police respond to hundreds of people gathering for car ‘hooning’
Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Baxter Stapleton and his neighbors heard downtown ringing with the sound of engines and tires burning. Some people, doing tricks with their vehicles and others blocked the roads.
WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money
Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:. Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton).
IT'S OFFICIAL: SPIKE OF PREBLE COUNTY
(Camden, OH)--It’s now been confirmed and is official. Spike the Chihuahua, who lives in Camden in Preble County, is now the world’s oldest living dog. Spike’s owner, Rita Kimball, has received the confirmation from the Guiness Book of World Records. "He's still mobile. He gets around. He just can't see very well, can't hear very well, and he has no teeth," Kimball said. As of Thursday, Spike is 23 years, 2 months, and nine days old.
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says
PHILADELPHIA — Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced. Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body. Brown, 43,...
1 person in custody after pursuit in Dayton
One vehicle led police on a pursuit that ended on Delphos Avenue near Walton Avenue.
Parents outraged after Kentucky student who wrote a 'kill list' allowed back on campus
Angry parents criticized school officials at a school board meeting in Kentucky after a student accused of writing a “kill list” was permitted to return to campus.
RICHMOND RESIDENTS ARRESTED FOR DEALING METH IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Three Richmond residents were captured in Connersville eary Monday morning and have all been charged with dealing methamphetamine. Connersville police and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department collaborated in the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Neuman, 26-year-old Dale Walton, and 37-year-old Tamara Marcum. 27 grams of meth were recovered. Details of what led to the arrest have not yet been released.
