Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
travelawaits.com
22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island
Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
longisland.com
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
27east.com
Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail
Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
greaterlongisland.com
Long Island Restaurant Week for winter 2023 runs from Jan. 29 – Feb. 5
The dates for the winter edition of Long Island Restaurant Week are set. The eight days of foodie fun will run from Sunday, Jan. 29, through Feb. 5, all across Nassau and Suffolk counties. Many restaurants will be offering promotions for takeout, as well as indoor and outdoor dining. In...
27east.com
SagTown Collective Opens in Sag Harbor
You could say Shane Dyckman, the owner of SagTown Coffee in Sag Harbor, is a serial entrepreneur. Besides his well-known coffee shop, Dyckman owns Flying Point Surf School, has operated... more. East Hampton Girls Hoops Earns a Win The East Hampton girls basketball team defeated host Shelter Island, 32-19, on Friday....
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
Nassau County officials to raise money Santos promised to veteran when his dog was dying
Although the veteran's dog has since passed away, Nassau County officials will donate the amount of money that Santos originally promised to an animal charity.
27east.com
New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue
Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
Herald Community Newspapers
Cleaning East Meadow’s water
The funding is extremely timely, because the cost of the advanced oxidation technology is expensive.”. This is the first of two stories examining dioxane water-mitigation projects. The Town of Hempstead has received $5 million from Washington to continue improving East Meadow’s drinking water. The funding is part of the $1.7...
longislandadvance.net
‘Rumrunning in Suffolk County’
This past week, I attended the Sayville Library’s Zoom presentation of “Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island.” The lecture was taught by Southold town historian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
longisland.com
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park
Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
Herald Community Newspapers
Laurel Cleaners celebrates 60 years in Long Beach
After growing up in Long Beach and graduating from high school in 1976, Allen Schwartz attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in hotel management. Upon graduating, he actually did manage hotels in Las Vegas, including the Riviera Hotel. He would come back for a few weeks here and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
West Babylon family turns to raising chickens to beat surging egg prices
The Graham's f9-year-old daughter is the main caretaker of the family's chickens.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 1.18.23
• It will be partly sunny today, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a west wind 10 to 16 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 35. We’re expecting rain on Thursday, with a high temperature near 45. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 44.
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island. A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police said no one was injured in the...
longisland.com
Overnight Closures on the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both directions of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27, weather permitting, to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
