Smithtown, NY

22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island

Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
SagTown Collective Opens in Sag Harbor

You could say Shane Dyckman, the owner of SagTown Coffee in Sag Harbor, is a serial entrepreneur. Besides his well-known coffee shop, Dyckman owns Flying Point Surf School, has operated... more. East Hampton Girls Hoops Earns a Win The East Hampton girls basketball team defeated host Shelter Island, 32-19, on Friday....
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue

Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on ... 19 Jan...
Cleaning East Meadow’s water

The funding is extremely timely, because the cost of the advanced oxidation technology is expensive.”. This is the first of two stories examining dioxane water-mitigation projects. The Town of Hempstead has received $5 million from Washington to continue improving East Meadow’s drinking water. The funding is part of the $1.7...
‘Rumrunning in Suffolk County’

This past week, I attended the Sayville Library’s Zoom presentation of “Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island.” The lecture was taught by Southold town historian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park

Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
Laurel Cleaners celebrates 60 years in Long Beach

After growing up in Long Beach and graduating from high school in 1976, Allen Schwartz attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in hotel management. Upon graduating, he actually did manage hotels in Las Vegas, including the Riviera Hotel. He would come back for a few weeks here and...
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Commack store in November. A man allegedly stole appliances, formula and clothing from Target, located at 98 Veterans...
This Morning’s Bulletin — 1.18.23

• It will be partly sunny today, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a west wind 10 to 16 miles per hour. It will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 35. We’re expecting rain on Thursday, with a high temperature near 45. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Friday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 44.
Overnight Closures on the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that both directions of the Loop Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, will be closed to all traffic from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, January 23 until Friday, January 27, weather permitting, to facilitate the ongoing rehabilitation of the drawbridge over Long Creek.
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons

An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
