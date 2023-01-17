ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about an hour to surrender to Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona, included many Cubans — who were stunned to hear that a ban on asylum that previously fell largely on other nationalities now applies just as much to them. Several were political dissidents of the Cuban government who were driven to leave by...
YUMA, AZ
CBS DFW

First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy

Washington — The first group of migrants allowed to come to the U.S. legally under an expanded private sponsorship immigration process arrived earlier this week, just days after it was launched by the Biden administration to discourage illegal border crossings, government figures obtained by CBS News show.Ten migrants have entered the U.S. under the program, which will allow up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans with American-based financial sponsors to fly into the U.S. each month. The first arrivals occurred Tuesday, five days after the U.S. began accepting applications for the program.More than 600 additional migrants from these four...
TEXAS STATE
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
The Independent

Shanquella Robinson: Mexican prosecutor says investigation to identify and extradite suspects continues

A Mexican prosecutor investigating the violent death of Shanquella Robinson says efforts to identify and extradite suspects are continuing.Robinson, 25, died after being violently beaten in a hotel room in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California, in late October. Her travel companions initially told her mother she had died of alcohol poisoning, before a sickening video emerged of a naked Robinson being bashed and kicked by another woman. On 24 November, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya issued a warrant for the arrest of one of Robinson’s “friends”, and said her death was the result...
New York Post

Biden mangles migration data — moments after Mexican president thanked him for halting border wall

MEXICO CITY — President Biden confused illegal immigration statistics and details of a migration deal with Mexico Tuesday — moments after he was praised by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for not building “even one meter” of border wall. Biden incorrectly said the “majority” of border-crossing migrants were from four countries — when in fact those nationalities made up just 31% of apprehensions in November, the most recent month for which data is available. He also hailed Mexico for agreeing to accept the return of “3,000” migrants per month of that cohort when in fact the figure is 30,000. “You, President...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy