I felt more safe’: Some Pitt students call on University to bring back swipe access into campus buildings

Pitt News
Editorial | Pitt should find alternatives for students looking to learn English
Pitt’s English Language Institute is closing after almost 60 years of operation at the University. The ELI helped students whose first language isn’t English learn with intensive classes, but because of a recent lack of demand, the University was losing money. Many students enrolled in the institute’s classes...
Pitt News
English Language Institute closing due to declining enrollment
Eungyeong Choe, a student in the English Language Institute’s Intensive English Program, is not happy with the upcoming closure of the institute. “I am sad and very upset,” Choe, who is from South Korea, said. “It is very helpful to international students, including me. My classmates also have talked about this sad news. We are willing to study English.”
