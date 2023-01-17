I felt more safe’: Some Pitt students call on University to bring back swipe access into campus buildings

Eungyeong Choe, a student in the English Language Institute’s Intensive English Program, is not happy with the upcoming closure of the institute. “I am sad and very upset,” Choe, who is from South Korea, said. “It is very helpful to international students, including me. My classmates also have talked about this sad news. We are willing to study English.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO