Ridgeland, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

Former NFL Football Player Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Thursday, January 12, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Ridgeland Police responded to Chase Bank located at 1042 Highland Colony Parkway, in reference to a report of someone being held against their will at the bank. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who told officers that he was kidnapped in...
RIDGELAND, MS
12NewsNow

Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
CBS Sacramento

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase

A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
NEBRASKA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Klamath Falls News

California man arrested in KF on Attempted Murder, Felony Gun Charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
WDAM-TV

Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
LAUREL, MS
southernillinoisnow.com

Federal and State lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment.
ILLINOIS STATE

