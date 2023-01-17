Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com
Former NFL Football Player Arrested On Kidnapping Charges
Thursday, January 12, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Ridgeland Police responded to Chase Bank located at 1042 Highland Colony Parkway, in reference to a report of someone being held against their will at the bank. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who told officers that he was kidnapped in...
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
lootpress.com
Man pleads guilty after arranging to receive fentanyl via USPS from California to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 4, 2022, Payne arranged for a package...
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
MyWabashValley.com
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
Klamath Falls News
California man arrested in KF on Attempted Murder, Felony Gun Charges
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William...
California Black Bear Casually Walks Through The Door Of A Police Station
Officers at the California Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Donner Pass were shocked to see a black bear acting suspiciously like a human one night. As seen on a security camera, the bear approaches the door from the outside, stands up on its hindlegs, easily turns the...
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
KTVU FOX 2
California family of 6 killed in drug cartel execution: Sheriff
Investigators believe the family of six killed on Monday was part of a drug cartel execution. Two suspects are on the loose in the killings, officials said.
WDAM-TV
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
MaxPreps
High school football: Roderick Robinson heads MaxPreps California All-State Football Team
St. John Bosco (Bellflower) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana) were the two dominant high school football teams in California, and the nation, this year and they dominate the MaxPreps California All-State Football Team. The Braves, the MaxPreps National Champions, had five players named to the three teams while Mater Dei,...
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Cash in your CA inflation relief cards ASAP before scammers get it, officials say
Franchise Tax Board officials said in an email that cardholders should "withdraw their funds or transfer them to a bank account as soon as possible to reduce the threat of fraud."
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Nashville burger restaurants react to California chain In-N-Out's expansion
Will animal style-obsessed crowds forget their old standbys and flock to the shiny new California chain?
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
southernillinoisnow.com
Wes Moore makes history as Maryland’s first Black governor and only third ever elected in US
(ANNAPOLIS, Md.) — With his son under his raised arm and his wife holding a Bible that once belonged to Frederick Douglass, Wes Moore on Wednesday was sworn in as the first Black governor of Maryland, the only Black governor currently in office and one of only three Black governors elected in U.S. history.
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
California high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest California CIF boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
southernillinoisnow.com
Federal and State lawsuits challenge recent Illinois semiautomatic gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday with a federal complaint that the 8-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns. A state court pleading was also filed Wednesday, questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment.
