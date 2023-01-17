ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Thousands of cleaner, quieter electric school buses to roll out soon in districts nationwide

By Ben Gittleson, Karen Travers, Michelle Stoddart, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The State Journal-Register

A $5.9 million federal grant helps SMTD transition to new, cleaner-burning buses

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) made a stop in Springfield Tuesday to promote a $5.9 million federal grant to the Sangamon Mass Transit District for cleaner-burning buses. SMTD is planning to use the money to purchase four new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and four diesel-electric hybrid buses for their fleet, joining the 34 diesel and 22 CNG buses currently in service. The money comes from the federal Department of Transportation's Low-No Emissions and Buses and Bus Facilities grant programs.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Weather Channel

Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says

A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
nextbigfuture.com

Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety

There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
CBS Sacramento

Federal regulator won't ban gas stoves after all

A federal regulator has walked back comments about banning gas stoves after backlash to the idea of a ban reached a fever pitch this week. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr., told Bloomberg in an interview this week that a ban was "on the table" for gas stoves, which research has linked to health problems including asthma. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned," Trumka told the media outlet. Trumka also highlighted the health dangers of gas stoves in an appearance last month before the Public Interest Research Group. "We need to be talking about regulating gas stoves,...
Salon

Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads

(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
WASHINGTON STATE
capitalbnews.org

What We Know About Gas Stoves and Black Asthma Rates

Black Americans are 40% more likely to have asthma than white Americans. Black children are five times more likely to be hospitalized for the chronic lung condition. And while asthma-related deaths are decreasing overall, they remain most common among Black Americans. These disparities make the contentious debate over banning gas...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy