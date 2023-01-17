Thousands of cleaner, quieter electric school buses to roll out soon in districts nationwide

Read full article on original website
Related
A $5.9 million federal grant helps SMTD transition to new, cleaner-burning buses
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) made a stop in Springfield Tuesday to promote a $5.9 million federal grant to the Sangamon Mass Transit District for cleaner-burning buses. SMTD is planning to use the money to purchase four new compressed natural gas (CNG) buses and four diesel-electric hybrid buses for their fleet, joining the 34 diesel and 22 CNG buses currently in service. The money comes from the federal Department of Transportation's Low-No Emissions and Buses and Bus Facilities grant programs.
'Higher electric bills': Lawmakers warn of consequences surrounding potential gas stove ban
Members of Congress are warning that Americans could soon be “paying higher electric bills" if gas stoves are banned, a plan considered by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Gas stoves could be banned, here’s why
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves due to pollutants that cause respiratory and other health issues.
American Gas Association fires back on potential gas stove ban: 'Not substantiated by sound science'
The American Gas Association pushed back against a potential gas ban calling the removal of the appliance "reckless" and "not substantiated by sound science."
The Weather Channel
Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says
A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
Former energy secretary issues dire warning over push to end gas stoves: 'This is about controlling your life'
Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry calls the idea of banning gas stoves "nuts," arguing the impact goes beyond America's borders and won't "stand the test of time."
nextbigfuture.com
Gas Vs Electric Accident and Fire Safety
There have been about 250 million cars in the US in most years from 2010 to 2022. The level has slowly increased to 280 million. The insurance site Auto Insurance EZ compiled sales and accident data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the National Transportation Safety Board. The site found that hybrid vehicles had the most fires per 100,000 sales at 3474.5. There were 1529.9 fires per 100k for gas vehicles and just 25.1 fires per 100k sales for electric vehicles.
Federal regulator won't ban gas stoves after all
A federal regulator has walked back comments about banning gas stoves after backlash to the idea of a ban reached a fever pitch this week. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr., told Bloomberg in an interview this week that a ban was "on the table" for gas stoves, which research has linked to health problems including asthma. "Products that can't be made safe can be banned," Trumka told the media outlet. Trumka also highlighted the health dangers of gas stoves in an appearance last month before the Public Interest Research Group. "We need to be talking about regulating gas stoves,...
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too
Disability representation in books is an important part of diversity and inclusion.
New Cars to Be Mandated to Have DUI Detection, Making Vehicles More Expensive, Raising Privacy Concerns
According to President Biden's infrastructure bill, all new cars manufactured in 2026 and beyond will be required to have drunk driving detection technology, according to the Associated Press.
Railroad’s plan to test idea to cut train crews put on hold
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific’s latest attempt to move toward cutting its train crews down to one person remains on hold because of the longstanding safety concerns of the union that represents conductors. The railroad had wanted to start a pilot project this year in the western...
Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
Cutting Building Emissions is About More Than Gas Stoves
Forget about gas stoves. There’s another way states can cut back the greenhouse gas emissions of new buildings, and the federal government is handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in grants to help them do it: updating building codes. Just revising the rules governing energy use in new...
capitalbnews.org
What We Know About Gas Stoves and Black Asthma Rates
Black Americans are 40% more likely to have asthma than white Americans. Black children are five times more likely to be hospitalized for the chronic lung condition. And while asthma-related deaths are decreasing overall, they remain most common among Black Americans. These disparities make the contentious debate over banning gas...
Tyler Perry Eyeing Opportunity to Buy FDA Lab to Prevent Air Pollution in Black Community
Tyler Perry‘s plan of creating a cleaner and safer community in an all-Black neighborhood in Atlanta became a topic of discussion after the mogul expressed interest in purchasing the Forces Command building. According to SaportaReport, before the compound — which is next to Tyler Perry Studios — was approved...
Florida children with asthma least impacted by gas stoves
If you have a gas stove in your home, there's a chance it could be contributing to you or your kids dealing with asthma.
Comments / 0