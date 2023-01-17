ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong gusty storms possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A line of showers and storms will be moving through the Midlands this evening, some of them could be severe with gusty winds and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- for this evening’s heavy rain, gusty winds, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
New York Post

Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues

A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
LOUISIANA STATE
K2 Radio

Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today

Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WYOMING STATE
YourCentralValley.com

What exactly is a ‘bomb cyclone?’

A “bomb cyclone” goes by many names, among them, “explosive cyclogenesis,” a “weather bomb,” “explosive development,” or the less menacing, “bombogenesis.” “Bomb cyclone” has become the most widely used term. Experts describe bomb cyclones as storms that typically form in winter when a midlatitude cyclone undergoes “rapid intensification” at speeds of at least 24 millibars, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Severe storms will threaten Ohio, Tennessee Valleys on Thursday

The threat of severe thunderstorms will shift east on Thursday to target portions of the Midwest, Southeast and even parts of the mid-Atlantic, one day after racing through the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley. The storms will unleash soaking rains and could even trigger strong winds and tornadoes, according to AccuWeather forecasters,
TENNESSEE STATE
NECN

Ocean Storm With Eye Feature Slowly Loses Its Grip on New England

Areas of snow and wintry mix continue to fall across parts of New England Monday as a distant storm wiggles well southeast of the region. In fact, the storm center itself it nearly 500 miles away – but it’s impressive!. Satellite imagery clearly shows this area of low...
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere thunderstorms in the South could...
GEORGIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New data shows a potential rise in tornadoes in U.S. after storms ravage South

As the South reels from more than 30 tornadoes reported across the region last week, new climate data shows that the destructive storms may be on the rise. A string of damaging and deadly tornadoes landed in multiple states including Alabama, with six deaths recorded in the state's Autauga County, officials said. A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia when a tree fell on a vehicle, killing him inside.
ALABAMA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
AOL Corp

Snow, ice and thunderstorms to return to interior Northeast

A far-reaching and dynamic storm will ignite the next round of severe weather across the southern and midwestern United States this week, but it will also bring a variety of weather hazards to the Northeast late this week, including a dose of disruptive wintry precipitation for the northern tier, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
