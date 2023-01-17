ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Snow totals this year compared to average years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Ready for spring’: People clean up after snowfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a fresh coating of snow in south central and southeastern KELOLAND. The snowblowers were buzzing and the shovels were busy once Thursday as people cleaned up from the latest snowfall. Kevin and Marlyce Kelly tackled the job as a team. “It goes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Which Sioux Falls Park Is Up for National Recognition?

USA Today has a Reader's Choice competition going on, looking for the best city parks in the nation, according to a report from Dakota News Now. The Sioux Falls nominee has hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from the U.S. and around the globe. It has a prominent water feature, sweeping greenways and beautiful vistas, plenty of picnic areas, and places to catch some sun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota

Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
HUMBOLDT, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear. Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The Lincoln...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Thursday. There will be no morning practices or activities and no breakfast will be served. To view the latest closings in the state, click here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to 2 fires in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city. Officials say it happened at a home on East Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
