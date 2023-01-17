ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michaels, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Largest Great Wolf Lodge in nation is about to slide Perryville onto the map

On the banks of the Susquehanna River, the town of Perryville is home to a veteran’s hospital and a casino, and attracts history buffs learning more about the town’s role in the American Revolution and Civil War. For the most part, though, when you think of this Cecil County community, you don’t think of resort-style family fun.
PERRYVILLE, MD
Commercial Observer

Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Governor-Elect Wes Moore Announces New Cabinet Appointments

Governor-Elect Moore continues to fulfill his promise to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced the appointment of Mayor Jake Day as the Secretary of Housing & Community Development, Kevin Atticks as the Secretary of Agriculture, Serena McIlwain as Secretary of Environment, Carol Beatty as Secretary of Disabilities, Josh Kurtz as Secretary of Natural Resources, Rebecca Flora as Secretary of Planning, Carmel Roques as Secretary of Aging, Kevin Anderson as Secretary of Commerce, Mayor Emily Keller as Special Secretary of Opioid Response — continuing to build an Administration that brings deep experience and looks like the state it serves. The Moore-Miller Administration will feature the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Country Club Cozy

Primary Structure Built: 1968 Sold For: $700,000 Original List Price: $649,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Full Living Space: 2,314 Sq. Ft. This precious, four-bedroom home off the 11th hole of the Crofton Country Club makes the perfect family nest with its smart updating and attention to detail. Just inside the front door is a welcoming entry way designed for form and function with lovely built-in organizers, a cozy bench for shoe tying, and a charming beadboard ceiling. The glass panel entry door with side lights floods the space with natural light.
CROFTON, MD
whatsupmag.com

Jenny Jarkowski Announced as New Director of Planning and Zoning

Annapolis, MD - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that Jenny Jarkowski will be the new Director of the Office of Planning and Zoning, beginning January 19, 2023. “Jenny Jarkowski has a proven track record of engaging community members and modernizing planning processes,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “She...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Popular Restaurant In Cambridge Closes

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Katie's At The Airport announced it's closure for Jan. 31. Also known as Kay's at the Airport, patrons and owners, Katie and Kay, are heartbroken to see the restaurant go. "It's devastating. I feel like I have a broken heart. It's like when you lose a family...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

First Watch Annapolis Serves Up Comforting Brunch

Located in Riva Festival in what used to house Chili’s and Chuy’s over the years, First Watch in Annapolis serves breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. The newly opened dining spot—named for the nautical term referring to the first shift of the day—offers plenty of choices to get your day started (or to keep it going).
ANNAPOLIS, MD
starpublications.online

Nylon Capital Shopping Center developer makes presentation at Seaford Council meeting

The Seaford City Council, along with a full house of Seaford residents. listened to the presentation for the development of Nylon Capital Shopping Center. Robert Herrera, partner in Ninth Street Development Corporation, LLC (NSD), told the council that it is an evolving project with a vision. The idea is an innovation district that will bring together multiple avenues to connect economic, networking, and physical assets.
SEAFORD, DE
Wbaltv.com

Blue Water Baltimore accuses vinegar plant of dumping pollutants into Jones Falls

An environmental group plans to file a lawsuit against Fleischmann's Vinegar Co., accusing it of dumping pollutants into the Jones Falls, killing aquatic life. Blue Water Baltimore started to independently investigate after inspections by the Maryland Department of the Environment found acidic discharges from the plant in north Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore on Tuesday said it filed a notice of intent to bring a lawsuit against the company in an effort to make them stop dumping acidic water into Jones Falls.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Court proceedings indicate Bel Air Athletic Club was subject of unpaid rent

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County community staple of 40 years will soon close permanently amid court proceedings over unpaid rent, the 11 News I-Team has learned. People in Bel Air expressed shock after finding out about the closing of the Bel Air Athletic Club, which they said is the heart of their community. The club houses a gym, various classes, pre-K and pools, making it a hub of the town with a regularly packed parking lot.
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? With former Bethlehem Steel workers at Tradepoint Atlantic

Hi Everyone!This morning was a mind-blowing trip to Tradepoint Atlantic. MINDBLOWING! What were are talking about is how the old site, of what for a long time was called Bethlehem Steel, has become NOW! "Beth Steel" as the workers called it helped to build America. It employed tens and tens of thousands. A had it's own company town with stores, schools and medical. Matter of fact, for the most part, Dundalk grew up as Beth Steel did. To this day men, and women proudly say the worked at "The Point." But all things come to an end. And with foresight, courage, and a ton of very...
DUNDALK, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Woman Wins Martin Luther King Award

The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast was held at the La Fontaine Bleue restaurant in Glen Burnie January 16, and among the year’s honorees was Severna Park resident Abbie Ellicott, who won the Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award. The Dallas G. Pace Sr. Humanitarian Award recognizes...
SEVERNA PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker

Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy