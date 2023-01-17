Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
Have You Ever Visited Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
Colder air is coming but how cold will it get?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on how much snow parts of southern Minnesota got overnight. Sven also takes a look at the cold air moving in and how cold it will get in Minnesota.
Stearns Electric Power Outage
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of Stearns Electric customers are without power Thursday morning. According to the power company's website, the widespread outage is impacting over 5,200 residents in Brockway and LeSauk Townships along with at least parts of the communities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Wendell, and Sartell.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Minnesota DNR Needs To Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
It may be winter in the Northland, but now is actually the perfect time to make summer plans with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. They have the perfect way to not only get outside this summer but to get paid doing it and the application deadline is fast approaching.
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
This Building Was Just Declared The Ugliest In Minnesota
Luckily, buildings don't have feelings.
knsiradio.com
New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday
(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
4 Very Minnesota Things of Which We Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Comments / 0