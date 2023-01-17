ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Thousands Coming to Downtown St. Cloud for Consumer Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is consumer show season at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. Rachel Thompson is the Executive Director of the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says over the next six weeks or so people will be coming to town for several big shows including the Sportsmen's Show, the RV Show, the Farm Show, and the Home Show.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Stearns Electric Power Outage

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of Stearns Electric customers are without power Thursday morning. According to the power company's website, the widespread outage is impacting over 5,200 residents in Brockway and LeSauk Townships along with at least parts of the communities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Wendell, and Sartell.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 17

The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there was a decline in case numbers and a big drop in hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases in the 400-560 range, which is down from averaging about 550 per day last week.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought

(St. Cloud, MN)--Police in central Minnesota are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that has left a man dead. According to the report, St. Cloud police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. Officers arrived to find a man had been shot inside.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
NEW ULM, MN
knsiradio.com

New Healthy Fast Food Franchise Opening In St. Cloud Saturday

(KNSI) – A new fast food franchise is opening in St. Cloud with plans for a second location in Waite Park. Nautical Bowls will open at 305 5th Avenue South on Saturday. Co-owner and General Manager Brent Wagner says their slogan is ‘super food, super life.’ He described what the restaurant serves. “What we are is an acai bowl shop. So basically the product is healthy fast food. We are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, with no refined sugars that are full of antioxidants and natural organic ingredients.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN

