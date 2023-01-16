ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
CBS Minnesota

Taylor Heise reflects on her unconventional hockey beginnings

MINNEAPOLIS – "Pretty much taught myself the rules of the game and how to play hockey," said Gopher women's hockey's fifth-year star forward Taylor Heise. "My parents learned with me, which I think was something that benefited me."One of the best in the sport could have easily gone down a different path."The ice rink was more of an escape for me I think. Basketball was definitely something that I was born into," she said.Heise's family was at home on the hardcourt, not the ice. Her parents both played basketball at UW-River Falls. Unlike Taylor, her brothers followed suit."They pushed me...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
247Sports

2024 Esko safety Koi Perich recaps his Minnesota Football Junior Day visit

"It went great," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said about the Minnesota Junior Day visit on Monday. "I got to meet with all the Gopher coaches and all the new ones that just came here. I got to take some pics and learned how the defense is ran. I talked with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, corners coach Nick Monroe, but mostly with safeties coach Danny Collins. He was just talking about how excited he is about me and how much he wants me to go there. He was telling me what the defense looks like and gave me a run through on the whiteboard and some film. I'd say what I learned was how they play on third down, their shifts that they do, and what the free safety will do in all the formations."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
On3.com

Iowa basketball game against Northwestern postponed

There was quite a bit of anticipation regarding the Iowa basketball game on Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes were looking to extend their current winning streak to five games. The game is also the annual Chris Street game, which honors the former Hawkeye who tragically passed away on January 19, 1993. Iowa and the Big Ten have attempted to have a game in Iowa City on or around that date for the past few years.
IOWA CITY, IA
St. Cloud, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

