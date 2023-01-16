Read full article on original website
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Minnesota tries again to contain Zach Edey, No. 3 Purdue
Purdue will cap a two-game road set when it travels to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota on Thursday night. The
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 16): Illinois Wins Big At Minnesota, Edey Scores 32 At Michigan State
Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday by dominating the Golden Gophers on the glass in a big second half. No. 3 Purdue and Michigan State went back and forth most of the afternoon, but National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey sunk the Spartans' hopes with a late layup.
Taylor Heise reflects on her unconventional hockey beginnings
MINNEAPOLIS – "Pretty much taught myself the rules of the game and how to play hockey," said Gopher women's hockey's fifth-year star forward Taylor Heise. "My parents learned with me, which I think was something that benefited me."One of the best in the sport could have easily gone down a different path."The ice rink was more of an escape for me I think. Basketball was definitely something that I was born into," she said.Heise's family was at home on the hardcourt, not the ice. Her parents both played basketball at UW-River Falls. Unlike Taylor, her brothers followed suit."They pushed me...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
2024 Esko safety Koi Perich recaps his Minnesota Football Junior Day visit
"It went great," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said about the Minnesota Junior Day visit on Monday. "I got to meet with all the Gopher coaches and all the new ones that just came here. I got to take some pics and learned how the defense is ran. I talked with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, corners coach Nick Monroe, but mostly with safeties coach Danny Collins. He was just talking about how excited he is about me and how much he wants me to go there. He was telling me what the defense looks like and gave me a run through on the whiteboard and some film. I'd say what I learned was how they play on third down, their shifts that they do, and what the free safety will do in all the formations."
Boston Prepared To Make Bid For 2026 NBA All-Star Game
According to Bleacher Report’s and TNT’s Chris Haynes, the city of Boston is expected to make a bid for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.
Nets And Suns Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Iowa basketball game against Northwestern postponed
There was quite a bit of anticipation regarding the Iowa basketball game on Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes were looking to extend their current winning streak to five games. The game is also the annual Chris Street game, which honors the former Hawkeye who tragically passed away on January 19, 1993. Iowa and the Big Ten have attempted to have a game in Iowa City on or around that date for the past few years.
Gophers recruit Dennis Evans is ranked No. 11 in the country
Evans chose the Gophers in part due to Minnesota's winters allowing him to focus on basketball.
The Gophers appear to be building something special for next season
Ben Johnson's rebuild could kick into high gear during the 2023-24 season.
