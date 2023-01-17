Today's ear X-tacy: The Bangles "Hero Takes a Fall"
By Louisville Public Media
Louisville Public Media
2 days ago
Part of the early ‘80s Paisley Underground scene in Los Angeles, The Bangles released their major label debut album, All Over the Place, in 1984. The lead single and first cut on the album, “Hero Takes A Fall,” is a pure power pop gem and set the stage for a successful career spanning four decades. It's today's ear X-tacy!
