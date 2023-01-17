ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
listen hear! Song of the Day: Drayton Farley sings the "Norfolk Blues"

By Louisville Public Media
 2 days ago

WFPK's listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like and hope you do as well.Inspired by his experience working on the railroad, singer songwriter Drayton Farley has shared the new song, “Norfolk Blues.” It’s a fantastic preview from his upcoming full-length album, Twenty on High, set for release March 3 via Hargrove Records/Thirty Tigers.As the follow up to his acclaimed 2022 solo acoustic EP Walk Home, The Alabama native recorded with a full band and tapped Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell's band The 400 Unit to produce the album, adding his guitar talents alongside fellow 400 Units bandmates Jimbo Hart and Chad Gamble.Speaking about the record, Farley shard, "My new album, Twenty on High will serve as my breakout record and I believe these ten new songs to be my absolute best work yet. This album will be my first ever full band release. The goal was to keep the songs honest and true and their stories at the forefront. To have the music serve the song but still make a record that would stand the test of time. I believe that's exactly what we've done here and I couldn't be prouder." The album also features guest vocals from Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield on the song "The Alabama Moon."The accompanying video was directed and filmed in Waco, Kentucky by Elkhorn Creative. Watch below.Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day weekdays at 11:10.

Louisville, KY
