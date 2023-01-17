ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drying out today, windy & cool

By Jamie Jarosik
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nN2GV_0kHFoNMW00

The sun will break out for a few hours today, before more clouds roll in for the latter half of the day. Temperatures will run well above normal, with windy conditions and highs in the mid-50s.

Clouds will hang around tonight, but it will remain dry. Temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy if not cloudy, and a bit cooler. Most of the day will be dry, but a chance of showers develops by evening.

TODAY: Clouds and a period of some sun. Windy and cool. High 54

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low 36

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with a slight shower chance by evening. A better chance of rain at night. High 48

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and cool with scattered showers. High 54

Another storm moves through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring gusty wind and rain, with the potential of heavy rain at times.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

