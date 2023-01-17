Read full article on original website
Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they’ll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
floridapolitics.com
State estimates 1.75 million Floridians could lose benefits once state begins purging Medicaid rolls
'The worst thing we could do is create panic in this process.'. As many as 1.75 million Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage once the state begins taking steps on April 1 to return its Medicaid program to pre-pandemic levels. Appearing before House and Senate health care panels, officials in the...
fox13news.com
Which plants thrive during Florida’s changing weather?
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics says with the back-and-forth weather, planting is tricky. But there are ‘sure bet’ crops that can take the cold but are also heat tolerant. Here are his suggestions.
wmfe.org
Florida blood bank levels aren't critically low, which is why donors should keep giving
The US continues to experience a nationwide blood shortage. Although blood bank levels aren’t critical in Florida, blood banks are encouraging residents to continue to give as levels tend to fluctuate. OneBlood’s Susan Forbes says blood bank levels are actually where they should be in Florida right now, but...
flkeysnews.com
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools
Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 19th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. The Palm Beach County School District has approved new security measures as part of a revised School Campus and District Facility Security protocol. Changes to policy include mandatory displaying of identification badges for school district employees on campuses, revised handling procedures of panic alarms and promotion of the FortifyFL school safety app. No action was taken on the potential implementation of the state’s Guardian Program.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Places with the Most Retirees
It's no secret that Florida is a popular landing spot for retirees. The sunshine state has some attributes that are attractive to those ending their careers. The weather is warm. The tax structure is mostly friendly, and many cities have amenities meant to attract an older population.
Florida is 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study says
A new study says Florida has the second highest insurance costs in the country. So, which parts of Florida have the most expensive car insurance costs?
floridianpress.com
DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Some Smaller Cities in Florida See the Largest Home Price Increases in the State Over the Last Two Years
It has become widely known that Florida home prices have increased dramatically as the state has seen record-breaking migration from those wanting to relocate to the sunshine state. In fact, recent census data shows that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.
DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned that it’s too soon to expect the property insurance reforms the Legislature passed last month to result in lower rates or increased availability of coverage. “It’s going to take a little while longer before you see [results] — but I think the response has been very positive,” DeSantis said […] The post DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
These are the most popular Florida cities for 2023 cruise departures
After nearly three years of uncertainty and challenges, cruise lines are gearing up to set sail in the new year.
floridaphoenix.com
Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know
Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
businessobserverfl.com
Study finds glimmer of hope in Florida’s battered housing market
Despite worries about the housing market slowing down, a new study shows that Florida ranks among the top states in the country for home building. According to data released by an Oregon real estate firm, 9.8 homes are being developed in Florida for every 1,000 residents. The study was released...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had
Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
wmfe.org
Could 2023 be the cruise industry's comeback year in Florida?
More Americans are planning on taking a cruise in 2023, which bodes well for Florida’s cruise industry. A survey from AAA Auto Club found 52 percent of US adults are just as likely or more likely to take a cruise this year, compared with data from before the pandemic.
Two central Florida counties receive $17 million for land conservation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has approved 17 million dollars in land conservation deals to impact two central Florida counties. Osceola and Marion Counties will receive assistance to carry out the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act. The act was passed in 2021 and is an effort to connect 18...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP African American studies course, neglecting its academic and cultural benefits
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The recent decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to reject the new Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course is a disturbing one that threatens to limit further access to critically important knowledge about the history of people of color in the United States.
