Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high

Ask anyone to name the fruits we grow in Florida and they'll say oranges, although citrus is in a steep decline these days. They miiiight also mention grapefruit. But we grow a lot of other fruit, too: apples, avocados, bananas, figs, guava, persimmons, mangoes, mulberries, papayas, and peaches. People hardly ever bring up pineapples, but […] The post Cost of turning old Florida tree farm into a discount store is too high appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for 'scholarships' or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 19th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. The Palm Beach County School District has approved new security measures as part of a revised School Campus and District Facility Security protocol. Changes to policy include mandatory displaying of identification badges for school district employees on campuses, revised handling procedures of panic alarms and promotion of the FortifyFL school safety app. No action was taken on the potential implementation of the state’s Guardian Program.
floridianpress.com

DeSantis discusses $100 million hurricane relief and new tax legislation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took to the podium today to share his recent $100 million award to the Florida counties affected by Hurricane Ian. In his press conference, he stated, “We are awarding that $100 million to restore the sand on Florida beaches and to restore projects in 16 different counties across the state of Florida.”
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday warned that it's too soon to expect the property insurance reforms the Legislature passed last month to result in lower rates or increased availability of coverage. "It's going to take a little while longer before you see [results] — but I think the response has been very positive," DeSantis said […] The post DeSantis sees long recovery from property insurance woes; spreads millions for beach restoration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
businessobserverfl.com

Study finds glimmer of hope in Florida’s battered housing market

Despite worries about the housing market slowing down, a new study shows that Florida ranks among the top states in the country for home building. According to data released by an Oregon real estate firm, 9.8 homes are being developed in Florida for every 1,000 residents. The study was released...
iheart.com

This Is The Most Snow Florida's Ever Had

Depending on where you live in the United States, snow is either a natural part of life or a rare occurrence. As weather conditions get more extreme, heavy snowfall may become more of the norm. The holiday winter storm gave the entire country a big blast of the white stuff, and some states even experienced blizzards.
wmfe.org

Could 2023 be the cruise industry's comeback year in Florida?

More Americans are planning on taking a cruise in 2023, which bodes well for Florida’s cruise industry. A survey from AAA Auto Club found 52 percent of US adults are just as likely or more likely to take a cruise this year, compared with data from before the pandemic.
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP African American studies course, neglecting its academic and cultural benefits

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The recent decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to reject the new Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course is a disturbing one that threatens to limit further access to critically important knowledge about the history of people of color in the United States.
