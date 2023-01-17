ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Cerebral Palsy Won’t Stop Evansville’s Mr. Memorial from Rappelling Down 9 Stories

Reitz Memorial Graduate Aaron Coomer Accepts Challenge to Rappel Down 9 Stories. Jeff Perdue is spreading the word about the Granted and the second annual Over the Edge Rappelling fundraiser. If you have never met Jeff, let me tell you, he is persuasive. He is not the type to just ask once and be done. When it comes to Granted, he really won't stop until you say yes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Daviess County 4-H Is Hosting A Super Fun Event For The Community

The Daviess County Extension Office is always providing great camps and community activities. They are inviting the community out for READY SET CAMP!. The Daviess County 4-H program offers many programs. 4-H is a youth organization committed to building outstanding leaders. 4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Former Santa Claus UMC members look at founding new church

A lengthy debate has been going on within the United Methodist Church, leading some members of Santa Claus UMC to begin exploring options of starting a new UMC in Santa Claus. They’ve had a few meetings to get the ball rolling, but the next step is to engage the community.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Spectacular Circus will not be using elephants in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – There won’t be elephants at an upcoming circus in Owensboro after all. In December, we reported that The Spectacular Circus was coming to Owensboro. Information from the circus said Asian elephants would be part of the event. A spokesperson for the Carden International Circus tells us the original information was incorrect and no elephants […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers

While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
CANNELTON, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.

Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVW

Family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies

Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on …. Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on the rise. EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. EPD: Police pursuit pair...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes

Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy