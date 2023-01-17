Read full article on original website
Kentucky Couple Make Hilarious Appearance on The Daily Show with Leslie Jones
When Owensboro, KY couple Misty and Mark Miller decided to slip away to New York City for the weekend, they had no idea they were going to end up on national television. But it happened and here's how. Misty and Mark headed off to the Big Apple over the weekend...
Learn to BBQ Better Than Your Neighbor with ‘King Of BBQ’ Jim Johnson
This VIP event is a unique fundraiser for Cancer Pathways Midwest located in Evansville, Indiana. Every person that owns a grill probably fancies themselves as a BBQ Master, but Jim Johnson is the King of BBQ, and he's coming to share his knowledge with the Tri-State. What Makes Jim Johnson...
Kentucky Amphitheatre Hosting ‘Battle of the Dam’ Bands and Your Band Could Win
Beaver Dam Amphitheatre in Ohio County, Kentucky has already announced a couple of big events coming up in 2023. First up will be the season opener on Saturday, May 6th. That's when Beaver Dam will roll out the proverbial red carpet to welcome Casting Crowns' The Healer Tour to town.
Cerebral Palsy Won’t Stop Evansville’s Mr. Memorial from Rappelling Down 9 Stories
Reitz Memorial Graduate Aaron Coomer Accepts Challenge to Rappel Down 9 Stories. Jeff Perdue is spreading the word about the Granted and the second annual Over the Edge Rappelling fundraiser. If you have never met Jeff, let me tell you, he is persuasive. He is not the type to just ask once and be done. When it comes to Granted, he really won't stop until you say yes.
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
Daviess County 4-H Is Hosting A Super Fun Event For The Community
The Daviess County Extension Office is always providing great camps and community activities. They are inviting the community out for READY SET CAMP!. The Daviess County 4-H program offers many programs. 4-H is a youth organization committed to building outstanding leaders. 4-H empowers youth to reach their full potential, working and learning in partnership with caring adults.
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
Why This Moment from Owensboro’s Lip Sync Battle is My Absolute Favorite
Saturday night marked the 6th Annual Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro. By the way, it was a record-setting night that featured some absolutely unforgettable moments. If you ever dreamed of an event that sported its own highlight reel, there were plenty of them over the weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center.
spencercountyonline.com
Former Santa Claus UMC members look at founding new church
A lengthy debate has been going on within the United Methodist Church, leading some members of Santa Claus UMC to begin exploring options of starting a new UMC in Santa Claus. They’ve had a few meetings to get the ball rolling, but the next step is to engage the community.
FUN: Kentucky Car Wash Adds Dog Wash System & We’re Howling With Excitement
Of course, you've heard of a car wash right?! Well, how about a Car Wash that also has a pup wash on the side so you can bathe your car and your pup?. This might be one of the coolest things I have ever heard of. As a dog owner of two doodles a pup wash is like a dream come true. Our doodles love to woller in the mud and it doesn't make for a fun time at our house.
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
The Spectacular Circus will not be using elephants in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – There won’t be elephants at an upcoming circus in Owensboro after all. In December, we reported that The Spectacular Circus was coming to Owensboro. Information from the circus said Asian elephants would be part of the event. A spokesperson for the Carden International Circus tells us the original information was incorrect and no elephants […]
Great News – ‘Jughead’ is Free Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officers
While it may not be fun to talk about, I think most of us understand that death is a necessary part of nature. In the wild, animals die all of the time, often so that other animals (including us humans) can live - we can accept that fact. We have a much harder time (or at least we should) accepting when animals die for no reason, or when an animal's death is completely avoidable. Thankfully, this is NOT an article about an animal dying - quite the opposite. This is a story about a deer that is alive today thanks to a handful of humans.
city-countyobserver.com
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Daviess County animal shelter offering free cat adoptions
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that the Daviess County Animal Shelter is offering free cats for adoption. This has been confirmed by the shelter. The Facebook group says that for a limited time, all young adult and adult cats that are already altered, ready […]
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
WTVW
Family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition …. Local landfill not accepting construction and demolition debris due to repairs. Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on …. Flyers caught with guns at Evansville airport on the rise. EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase. EPD: Police pursuit pair...
Truck potentially used by wanted Casey White and Vicky White found in Indiana
U.S Marshals are investigating in Evansville, Indiana after reports that escaped inmate Casey White and wanted former corrections employee Vicky White were reportedly seen in the area.
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
