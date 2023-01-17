ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Juvenile shot on way to school, taken to hospital

An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. 18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA

