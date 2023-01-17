Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Baton Rouge grandmother celebrating 105th birthday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday shares her key to a long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children had a long nursing career before retiring.
brproud.com
E. Washington Street to be renamed after Baton Rouge pioneer, Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — South Baton Rouge’s E. Washington Street will be renamed after pioneer Lorri Burgess. The metro council voted unanimously on changing the street name to Lorri Burgess Avenue. The city will unveil the street sign Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Immediately after, a...
WAFB.com
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits. Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR. Updated: 6 hours ago. Baton Rouge...
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
kalb.com
Trooper in Ronald Green case to be allowed to use police leave while suspended
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At least one of the troopers indicted in connection to the Ronald Greene case will be allowed to be paid through their accrued leave while they are suspended. According to Trooper Kory York’s attorney, Mike Small, Louisiana State Police petitioned the Louisiana State Police Commission to...
kalb.com
DA Hillar Moore considering run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore is considering a run for Louisiana Governor or Attorney General. Moore, a Democrat, took office back in 2009. His current term ends on January 10, 2027. “I think I have the best job in the world, particularly...
Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders and volunteers want to model off a permanent housing establishment that has shown success rates across the country. Picture this a village filled with about fifty 400-square-foot homes, providing all of the basic living necessities to live. “People need hope, people to...
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
WAFB.com
BRPD: Juvenile shot on way to school, taken to hospital
An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in Donaldsonville late Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. 18-year-old killed in Donaldsonville shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. An 18-year-old died in the hospital after being shot in...
brproud.com
Husband stabs wife, possibly himself Thursday morning, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man stabbed his wife before possibly stabbing himself Thursday morning. Deputies said the stabbing happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Jefferson Place Boulevard. The man is in his 70s and has dementia, according to EBRSO....
brproud.com
Baker rapper accused of murder arrested in St. Helena Parish
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A local rapper has been accused of first-degree murder after a robbery investigation led to his arrest. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies began investigating a shooting that happened on Calmes Road in Denham Springs back in October 2022. The shooting resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III, according to the sheriff’s office.
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman claims she is out thousands of dollars after a beauty school she was going to abruptly close its doors this week. “School was supposed to start Tuesday… but nothing,” one student said. The woman, who did not want to...
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
Metro Council approves items related to garbage pickup, ‘tiny homes,’ and hotel disturbances
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council tackled a laundry list of items during its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that included trash services, housing the homeless, and changes to dealing with hotel disturbances. Council members approved the new contract with Republic Trash Services. Starting on...
Grieving LSU sorority says Madison Brooks’ organs donated to save others
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Alpha Phi chapter at LSU remembers sophomore member Madison Brooks after she died from her injuries after a Sunday crash. The sorority called Brooks a “hero” after learning her heart and kidneys were donated. Read LSU Alpha Phi’s full statement: We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of […]
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
theadvocate.com
Vote put off to start contract renewal negotiations for Baton Rouge schools chief
Without comment Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, two-thirds of whom are new members, agreed to pull a proposal to start contract negotiations with Superintendent Sito Narcisse. As the meeting kicked off at 5 p.m., board member Mike Gaudet, a staunch Narcisse supporter who was narrowly reelected last...
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
