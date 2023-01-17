ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The countdown to next season has started for Lincoln Riley

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100XY9_0kHFiidF00

Monday, January 16 was the two-week mark since the USC Trojans’ season ended in heartbreaking fashion in the Cotton Bowl.

Everything looked like it would be a USC victory until the defense broke down and Tulane came roaring back. The dust has somewhat settled after a gut-wrenching way to end Lincoln Riley’s first season as USC head coach.

Despite the sour taste in their mouths, Riley and the Trojans are back to work, and the head coach and his staff will work tirelessly to figure things out.

Here’s what Riley said while addressing the team in a hype video that has everybody wishing it was September of 2023 already:

“We’re gonna put a plan together for this team to go get what was left out there, that we left hanging out the year before … Clock is ticking. The countdown to next season already started.”

The clock is ticking, and Riley said it perfectly.

The good news is that a lot of the key pieces will return in 2023, with Caleb Williams being the biggest one.

The Trojans have been active in the transfer portal and landed a number of players already, including Arizona WR Dorian Singer, who will essentially fill the void left by Jordan Addison.

The countdown has already started for his preparation, along with the rest of the Trojans heading into spring ball.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins

"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star LB Leviticus Su'a set for Polynesian Bowl commitment

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is set to make his college commitment in just a couple of days at this year’s Polynesian Bowl. This year’s Poly Bowl will be televised on ESPN Network at 6:00 (PT). Su’a is one of the headliners in the event and has looked good the last two days of practice.
SANTA ANA, CA
247Sports

UCLA's 2023 Football Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released UCLA's 2023 football schedule. 9/2: Coastal Carolina (home) 9/9: at San Diego State (road) 9/16: North Carolina Central (home) 10/7: Washington State (home) 10/14: at Oregon State (road) 10/21: at Stanford (road) 10/28: Colorado (home) 11/4: at Arizona (road) 11/11: Arizona State (home) 11/18: at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Tuesday Afternoon "BOOM!"

On Tuesday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With the transfer portal open until January 18, we updated our transfer recruiting target list, which you can view HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, 4-star 2024 CB out of California, names 3 SEC teams among top 11

Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins has 3 SEC teams in the mix among his top 11 programs. Dunbar-Hawkins is a 4-star cornerback out of Santa Ana, California (Mater Dei). He’s listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, and is ranked the No. 26 cornerback, and the No. 25 player in the state of California, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has a reported 25 offers, and among his top 11 teams are Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
SANTA ANA, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy