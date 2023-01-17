Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets committee assignments
Northwest Georgia’s Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received committee assignments Tuesday after a ban during her first two years as the 14th District representative. Greene won plum assignments on both the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security, for the 118th Congress. In a statement released Tuesday evening, she said oversight is one of the key agenda items for the Republican majority. ...
Texas Republicans to chair 4 US House committees
Republican representatives from Texas, including one from the Austin area, will serve as chairs of four consequential committees in the new GOP-led Congress.
Freshman Congressman Ezell assigned to transportation, homeland security committees
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – The newly seated congressman for south Mississippi has received his committee assignments for the next two years. U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Pascagoula) is expected to be seated to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Homeland Security after recommendation from the Republican Steering Committee. The transportation […]
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Daughter of immigrant farmworkers named chair of state Senate Agriculture Committee
State Sen. Melissa Hurtado is among seven Latinas designated as chairs of state Senate committees.
MTG confronted Boebert in the bathroom, accusing her of taking millions from McCarthy but refusing to vote for him: report
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were "nearly in a screaming match" in a Capitol bathroom during House speaker votes, per The Daily Beast.
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.
In December 2022, Democrats on the House Administration Committee passed a rule that would provide House members with up to $34,000 in reimbursement for lodging, food, and travel expenses while on official business in Washington D.C. Fox 4 reports this reimbursement could total approximately $15.1 million if all 440 House members and delegates request it. However, many high-ranking House members were unaware of the rule until recently, according to the New York Times.
It's been a week of speaker chaos in the House of Representatives – and we have some questions
What happens if GOP holdouts continue to hold out on the speaker position? And what if they don’t?
Marjorie Taylor Greene swipes at Matt Gaetz over Kevin McCarthy speaker vote and declares herself 'the leading MAGA voice in Congress'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized fellow GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz after he congratulated her on her new committee assignments.
sjvsun.com
Duarte tapped for key House committees
After a lengthy wait to be sworn-in, Rep. John Duarte (R–Modesto) finally has his first committee assignments in the U.S. House of Representatives. Tuesday, Duarte, a nursery owner and farmer by trade, was named to two committees, the House Republican Conference announced. He will serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Congressional candidates: winner has coffee with constituents, loser faces lawsuit
Mike Collins took his seat in Congress earlier this month: the Butts County Republican is in Jackson County today, having coffee with constituents at Jackson EMC offices in Jefferson starting at 10 o’clock this morning. He ran unsuccessfully to represent Athens and the 10th District in Congress: now a...
CoinTelegraph
US House Republicans plan to establish crypto-focused subcommittee: Report
Republicans in the United States House of Representatives reportedly plan to step up their oversight of the crypto industry with the creation of a new subcommittee. According to a Jan. 12 report from Politico, North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said he planned to set up the subcommittee in part due to “a big hole” in how the committee is currently structured. The new panel will focus on issues related to digital assets, financial technology and financial inclusion, and be chaired by Arkansas Representative French Hill, with Ohio Representative Warren Davidson serving as vice chair.
Pa.’s Thompson takes over U.S. House Agriculture Committee with a full agenda
It’s been 168 years since a Pennsylvanian has led the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and new chairman Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Centre County said that’s way too long considering how important farming is to the state. Thompson said John Dawson, a Fayette County native who...
Comments / 0