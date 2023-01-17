ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rome News-Tribune

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets committee assignments

Northwest Georgia’s Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene received committee assignments Tuesday after a ban during her first two years as the 14th District representative. Greene won plum assignments on both the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security, for the 118th Congress. In a statement released Tuesday evening, she said oversight is one of the key agenda items for the Republican majority. ...
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

Freshman Congressman Ezell assigned to transportation, homeland security committees

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – The newly seated congressman for south Mississippi has received his committee assignments for the next two years. U.S. Rep. Mike Ezell (R-Pascagoula) is expected to be seated to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Homeland Security after recommendation from the Republican Steering Committee. The transportation […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Silence DoGood

House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.

In December 2022, Democrats on the House Administration Committee passed a rule that would provide House members with up to $34,000 in reimbursement for lodging, food, and travel expenses while on official business in Washington D.C. Fox 4 reports this reimbursement could total approximately $15.1 million if all 440 House members and delegates request it. However, many high-ranking House members were unaware of the rule until recently, according to the New York Times.
WASHINGTON, DC
sjvsun.com

Duarte tapped for key House committees

After a lengthy wait to be sworn-in, Rep. John Duarte (R–Modesto) finally has his first committee assignments in the U.S. House of Representatives. Tuesday, Duarte, a nursery owner and farmer by trade, was named to two committees, the House Republican Conference announced. He will serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
MODESTO, CA
CoinTelegraph

US House Republicans plan to establish crypto-focused subcommittee: Report

Republicans in the United States House of Representatives reportedly plan to step up their oversight of the crypto industry with the creation of a new subcommittee. According to a Jan. 12 report from Politico, North Carolina Representative Patrick McHenry, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, said he planned to set up the subcommittee in part due to “a big hole” in how the committee is currently structured. The new panel will focus on issues related to digital assets, financial technology and financial inclusion, and be chaired by Arkansas Representative French Hill, with Ohio Representative Warren Davidson serving as vice chair.
CALIFORNIA STATE

