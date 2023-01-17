BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Hospital is happy to announce our Visitation Policy has been updated and we are now open to the public. Due to COVID restrictions over the past two years, the Hospital has reduced patient and visitor access to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As the numbers for COVID-19 have declined, we have slowly been able to open different areas of the Hospital. Before the holidays, Gifts Galore, our gift shop, reopened. As of Monday, January 23rd, we will re-open our Cafeteria. However, due to patient, visitor, and employee safety, we will no longer be allowing “walkers” to exercise in our halls and lobby.

BOONE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO