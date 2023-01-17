Read full article on original website
Mary Smith
BOONE, Iowa—Mary M. Smith, of the Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa, went home to be with her husband and son on Saturday, January 14, 2023, after living a humble and memory-filled life of 103 years. Mary was born to Anton and Esther (Reichart) Uthe on March 16, 1919, on...
Cancellations and Postponements for Wednesday, January 18th
The City of Boone has implemented the Snow Ordinance effective for 11:00 pm Wednesday evening for both residential and business districts. No vehicles should be parked on the street after 11:00 pm or run of risk of being ticketed and towed. Trinity Lutheran School has announced that due to the...
Iowa State researchers help lead multistate project for a more diverse Corn Belt
AMES, Iowa—In Iowa, more than 24 million acres are devoted to crops. That represents about 68% of the state’s land area — and more than 94% of that land is used to produce corn and soybeans, according to the latest National Agriculture Statistics Survey (2021). “Iowa’s agriculture...
Weather Service Updates Winter Storm Expectations
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information on the impact of a winter storm affecting Iowa Wednesday and Thursday. The information updates types of precipitation, location and timing. (contributed information, NWS)
BCH Reopens to the Public
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Hospital is happy to announce our Visitation Policy has been updated and we are now open to the public. Due to COVID restrictions over the past two years, the Hospital has reduced patient and visitor access to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As the numbers for COVID-19 have declined, we have slowly been able to open different areas of the Hospital. Before the holidays, Gifts Galore, our gift shop, reopened. As of Monday, January 23rd, we will re-open our Cafeteria. However, due to patient, visitor, and employee safety, we will no longer be allowing “walkers” to exercise in our halls and lobby.
