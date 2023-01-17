Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
ideastream.org
Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’
Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
newsnet5
'Never fear death': Northeast Ohio mom assists, supports terminally ill as 'death doula,' end-of-life coach
CLEVELAND — We've all heard of a doula. It's someone who helps a mother feel comfortable through the process of birthing their child and starting a new life. Over the last several years, though, end-of-life doulas or "death doulas" have grown in popularity nationwide. The profession is now gaining...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
A Concert From Some of the Best Young Jazz Musicians in Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week
Plus, the Oberlin Conservatory Musician does Carnegie Hall
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Two Historic Black Churches in Cleveland Receive Preservation Grants From National Organization
Another one in Akron is among the 35 recipients
Missing Cleveland mother and son found
CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
Several historic Black churches in Northeast Ohio get restoration grant
Thirty-five historic Black churches across the country are sharing $4 million in grant money. The goal is to make investments in the buildings and to help the people who fill them.
Teen volunteers, mentors give back to Akron community, spread unity on MLK Day
Dozens of teenagers and their adult mentors gathered at three locations on Monday using the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a youth day of service.
coolcleveland.com
Young Adult Writer Who Addresses Racial Issues Speaks at CWRU
Each year, Case Western Reserve University presents its MLK Convocation with a speaker who addresses the issues of social justice that were important to Dr. King. This year’s speaker is Atlanta-based young adult/middle school novelist Nic Stone whose books feature mostly teens embroiled in situations of injustice and inequity. Her first book, 2017’s Dear Martin, revolved around a Black teenager at a mostly white school who starts writing letters to Dr. King following a harrowing encounter with racist police officers. It made a couple of appearances on the New York Times’ best seller list and seems destined to be a class. She’s also written a sequel called Dear Justyce, and well as Odd Girl Out, about three teens in a gender-fluid relationship (Stone herself identifies as queer.)
spectrumnews1.com
Why there's a wait list for your e-book at the library
CLEVELAND — Prince Harry’s new book "Spare" has been a literary hit. It's so popular that it has been hard to buy or even find at your local library. There is even a hold on electronic book versions, which raises the question of how libraries gain licensing to e-books.
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: Angels Haven Horse Rescue
GRAFTON, Ohio — An organization in Grafton is dedicated to the rescue of horses and enhancing the lives of the people who come in contact with them. Angels Haven Horse Rescue is celebrating 17 years this March. “It’s as important to rescue the horse as it is to give...
spectrumnews1.com
Blood drive honors memory of 10-year-old who died from brain cancer
OHIO — Bryan Brown routinely donates blood. “It’s one poke I get every four months, but it changes someone else’s life," he said. But prior to 2018, he never donated. “I had no say in the first drive, and then I found out I was O negative,” said Bryan Brown.
Family of murder victim wants killer to stay in prison
Samuel Bulgin was convicted of aggravated murder and is serving a 25-to-life sentence. A parole hearing is scheduled for next week.
$5 million bond set for man in slayings in Cleveland home
Cleveland Municipal Judge Charles Patton set the bond Tuesday for 41-year-old Martin Muniz, who pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and felony assault charges.
Search for gunman who killed high schooler at bus stop
Several 911 callers reported a chaotic and terrifying scene on January 10, as dozens of people were at a bus stop when a high school student was shot and killed.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio teacher credits 100-plus pound weight loss to Cleveland Clinic program
CLEVELAND — Entering the new year, we are all looking to feel and be a better version of ourselves. However, that can be extremely challenging and stressful. One Northeast Ohio woman is sharing her story and proving you can make changes that last long term. She credits the Cleveland...
Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
20 Northeast Ohio Catholic parishes set to welcome Ukrainian refugee families
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Russia’s war on Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, the United Nations says that more than 12 million Ukrainian families have fled their homes seeking refuge across the globe. Twenty of those families will soon call Cleveland home, as part of an outreach program spearheaded by the Catholic Charities - Diocese of Cleveland.
Comments / 1