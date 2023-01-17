ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ideastream.org

Cleveland native Rev. Otis Moss III reflects on new book ‘Dancing in the Darkness’

Rev. Otis Moss III relates the challenges of 2023 and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his new book "Dancing in the Darkness." The Cleveland native is proud of his Ohio roots and was raised at the Olivet Institutional Baptist Church where his father, Rev. Otis Moss Jr., served as pastor for more than three decades. The elder Moss was a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that figures into the younger Moss' new book. He also discusses his experiences as pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. In 2008, after succeeding Jeremiah Wright, the church was at the epicenter of then-Sen. Obama's presidential campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Missing Cleveland mother and son found

CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Young Adult Writer Who Addresses Racial Issues Speaks at CWRU

Each year, Case Western Reserve University presents its MLK Convocation with a speaker who addresses the issues of social justice that were important to Dr. King. This year’s speaker is Atlanta-based young adult/middle school novelist Nic Stone whose books feature mostly teens embroiled in situations of injustice and inequity. Her first book, 2017’s Dear Martin, revolved around a Black teenager at a mostly white school who starts writing letters to Dr. King following a harrowing encounter with racist police officers. It made a couple of appearances on the New York Times’ best seller list and seems destined to be a class. She’s also written a sequel called Dear Justyce, and well as Odd Girl Out, about three teens in a gender-fluid relationship (Stone herself identifies as queer.)
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Why there's a wait list for your e-book at the library

CLEVELAND — Prince Harry’s new book "Spare" has been a literary hit. It's so popular that it has been hard to buy or even find at your local library. There is even a hold on electronic book versions, which raises the question of how libraries gain licensing to e-books.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Angels Haven Horse Rescue

GRAFTON, Ohio — An organization in Grafton is dedicated to the rescue of horses and enhancing the lives of the people who come in contact with them. Angels Haven Horse Rescue is celebrating 17 years this March. “It’s as important to rescue the horse as it is to give...
GRAFTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Head of U.S. Marshals visits Cleveland to discuss violent crime with city leaders

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald L. Davis, director of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Thursday held a private meeting with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, followed by a public meeting with City Council to discuss violent crime in greater Cleveland. His takeaways from those meetings could lead to more federal money allocated for local law enforcement officers who put in overtime hours with marshals-led task forces, Davis told reporters following the City Hall roundtable.
CLEVELAND, OH

