nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
New Twitter Files reveal pharmaceutical industry lobbied social media over COVID vaccine content
The latest edition of the Twitter Files showcased Monday how "the pharmaceutical industry lobbied social media to shape content" related to the COVID vaccine.
The Verge
Instagram now lets you pause notifications with Quiet Mode
Instagram’s adding a way to temporarily silence push notifications whenever you want to take a break from the app. The feature, called Quiet Mode, will send automatic replies to users who try to message you on the platform, letting them know you weren’t notified. Instagram will specifically prompt...
lawstreetmedia.com
Artists Take on AI Image Generator Stability AI for Copyright Violations
A lawsuit filed in San Francisco, Calif. federal court last Friday challenges two artificial intelligence-powered (AI) image generators as modern collage tools that violate the copyrights of artists whose works are used to “train” the generators, creating derivative works without license. The class action filed by three full-time...
The Verge
Twitter Blue arrives on Android for $11 a month
Twitter has rolled out Twitter Blue to Android users a month after the service was relaunched on the platform’s iOS app. As seen in Twitter’s updated help page for Twitter Blue, Android users can now purchase a monthly subscription for $11 — the same price as iOS users. The service is currently still limited to users within the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Microsoft is interested in buying Netflix, a big bet after the Activision acquisition
According to Routers, Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world and leaders in the computer, video game and video calling sectors, wants to grow more by 2023 with a possible acquisition of another giant, Netflix.
Bill Gates Revealed The Tech Innovation He Thinks Is the 'Big One' For the Future
The Microsoft co-founder believes that one technology will shape our future and he shared what it is in a Reddit AMA.
The Verge
Microsoft launches Azure OpenAI service with ChatGPT coming soon
Microsoft is rolling out its Azure OpenAI service this week, allowing businesses to integrate tools like DALL-E into their own cloud apps. Microsoft has been testing this Azure service for just over a year, and it will soon include access to ChatGPT, the conversational AI that made headlines last year.
The Verge
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is getting a battery diagnostic tool
Battery life was one of the most disappointing things about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Despite Samsung touting bigger upgraded batteries for the Watch 5 series, the claims didn’t hold up in our initial testing. However, it looks like Samsung is adding a tool that lets you check your Watch 5’s battery health from your phone. It won’t entirely fix the issue, but it’ll at least help users better maintain their watches.
The Verge
The Google Home app’s new TV remote adds volume and play controls
The Google Home app for Android and iOS has been updated with an improved mobile-based remote for compatible smart TVs and “connected streaming or media devices.” In a tweet announcing the update last week, Google said that Home App users can now “easily control playback, switch inputs, adjust the volume, and more.”
The Verge
Twitter officially bans third-party clients with new developer rules
Twitter has updated its developer rules to ban third-party clients, almost a week after it unceremoniously blocked the apps’ access to its platform, offering almost no explanation to what was going on (via Engadget). The new rules state that you can’t use Twitter’s API or content to “create or attempt to create a substitute or similar service or product to the Twitter Applications.”
Top Twitter advertisers cut ad spends by 42 percent after Musk takeover: study
Ad spending from the top 30 advertisers on Twitter fell by an estimated 42 percent after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the company, according to a new report from Reuters based on research from the firm Pathmatics. Four companies in the top 30 spenders “significantly” reduced their ad buys in the wake of…
The Verge
Adobe says no, it’s not using your images to train AI art generators
Adobe’s chief product officer, Scott Belsky, has responded to concerns regarding the company’s policies on artificial intelligence, claiming that Adobe has never used content created by its customers to train generative AI. “We have never, ever used anything in our storage to train a generative AI model,” Belsky said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday. “Not once.”
The Verge
New podcast creation has fallen off a cliff
Hope you all had a great weekend! We’ve got some big Hot Pod Summit updates for you all, as well as the latest in audio news. Today, Audible lands another star, Spotify experiences another outage, and creators stop bothering to make podcasts when it is so hard to get anyone to listen to them.
The Verge
Twitter says it’s intentionally blocking apps like Tweetbot
Twitter confirmed that it’s purposefully blocking third-party apps like Tweetbot and Twitterific following days of silence. In a post on Twitter, the company writes that it’s “enforcing its long-standing API rules,” which “may result in some apps not working.”. While the statement confirms suspicions that...
The Verge
Extremely Hardcore
This article is a collaboration between New York Magazine and The Verge. It was reported by Zoe Schiffer and Casey Newton, who write Platformer, and Alex Heath, who writes Command Line. In April 2022, Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder, and was...
