fergusnow.com
Wadena Boy Hospitalized After Wednesday Morning House Fire
WADENA, MN (KDLM) – A boy was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a fire in Wadena. Officials say they were notified of the fire around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement arrived at the residence on 3rd Street Southwest but couldn’t enter the house due to heavy smoke. The...
fergusnow.com
Ottertail County Sheriff’s 2023 Annual Banquet
Saturday, January 14th Marked the Ottertail County Sheriff’s Posse Annual Banquet. Awards were given out to members for their many hours of dedicated service throughout the year. Lind Albrecht-Norby received an award for over 100 hours, Jerry Peterson for over 75 hours. Dan Cherkas, Mitch Hockett, Barbara Thurman, and...
fergusnow.com
Update Released On Wahpeton Shooting – Victim Identified
(Richland County, ND) — Authorities are releasing updated information about a deadly shooting in Wahpeton. Police say 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald was in the driver’s seat of a car when he was shot on Eleventh Avenue North, between the high school and Stearns Arena. He was taken to the...
fergusnow.com
Frazee Man Appears In Court For Threatening To Shoot Up Local Business
Court records state that police received a call from a Lakeshirts employee on Tuesday, January 17th reporting that an upset man had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”. Police advised Lakeshirts to go into lockdown while officers located the...
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
