For Akron Zips forward Sammy Hunter, comfortability translates to newfound success

If University of Akron forward Sammy Hunter continues on his current trajectory , coach John Groce will owe another player on his roster a significant thank you.

Hunter and UA guard Garvin Clarke shared some time together on The Bahamas National team, for which they competed in the Central American and Caribbean Games.

A prolific scorer throughout his high school years, Hunter spent two years at Ole Miss before entering John Groce’s program for this season.

Clarke’s message was simple.

“Come to Akron. It's cold,” Hunter said laughing, “but it’s a good family feel. You’ll like it.”

Hunter’s starting to internalize that feeling, it appears. Groce consistently talked up Hunter through the early stages of the season even as he struggled offensively.

He opened the season as a starter before being moved to the bench for the Zips' seventh game, a 68-57 loss to Marshall on Nov. 30. He then started the Zips' first two Mid-American Conference games, scoring three points in both, before coming off the bench to score a season-high 19 points in a 74-70 win Jan. 10 at Bowling Green.

In the Zips' 104-67 thumping of Eastern Michigan last Friday, Hunter returned to the starting lineup and delivered his second consecutive double-digit game. So he's playing his best ball of the season as UA prepares to travel to Central Michigan on Tuesday.

The Zips, who went into the game against Eastern Michigan averaging 69.7 points, near the bottom of MAC, released an offensive deluge , shooting 54% in the game. Hunter was one of six UA players who scored in double figures.

Hunter may finally feel at home. Don’t underestimate comfortability in a player’s acclimation to a new environment. Groce said every player is different in that regard.

“Everything's new. Some guys, it takes more time than others, but I would say stereotypically in my career over 30 years, most of the time you see a jump in that second semester in the first year for that player,” Groce said. “Not all the time, but sometimes it's earlier, sometimes it's a little later or you, heaven forbid, it's never, right? But most of the time you see them start to get more comfortable in that second semester.”

Hunter’s 5-of-8 shooting, 13-point performance Friday night and the effort against the Falcons are owed to finally feeling comfortable, he said, which he said was difficult to attain.

“It was at first, but I like the coaching staff. I've never had any coaches like that really. They're really genuine,” he said. “They really care about me and all the other guys. They care about us a lot, and I think that's the biggest part for me, getting comfortable.”

“When at beginning of the season when I wasn't playing how I wanted to or expected to or how everybody else expected me to, they never lowered their expectations for me. They always kept me up, stayed positive. I appreciate all of them for that.”

However, it would be disingenuous to suggest the offensive struggles weren’t noticeable. The overriding view of the recent success from Hunter and fellow transfer Trendon Hankerson is relief.

“I was just so happy for him because I could tell it starts to create some disappointment that you try not to allow to become frustration, and it's challenging, right?” Groce said. “Because he knew and we knew that he shoots it better than what he had shot it up until here recently. But it was great to see him get that result in the game. That was pretty awesome that’s happened for him.”

If Groce is pleased, it’s not difficult to understand Hunter is also.

“To see a couple go through the net, I get kind of happy, and I think I've been playing good in league play and I think that's what the coaching staff wants for me,” Hunter said. “That's what I want for myself. Even my mom's happy I'm making a couple shots.”

