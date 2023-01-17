Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
dailyhodl.com
Traders Are Sleeping on ‘Massive Opportunity’ for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A widely followed crypto analyst is tracking where Bitcoin (BTC) may head next after its explosive rise above $19,000. Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe tells his 644,700 Twitter followers that it is still unclear how long BTC’s current rally will last. “All the liquidity has been taken...
themarketperiodical.com
LDO token price analysis: LDO token price hovers at the supply zone.
The LDO token price is showing a U-shaped recovery on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of LDO/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00010056 with an increase of 2.1% in the past 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift
A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
themarketperiodical.com
FANTOM token price analysis: FTM token price forms a strong bullish chart pattern.
FTM token price has been on the rise for the past two weeks and recently it rose to the important supply zone. The FTM token price has broken the supply zone forming an inverted head and shoulder pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of FTM/BTC is trading at...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Witnessing Highest Profit-Taking Level in Over a Year
New data from crypto analytics firm Santiment suggests that traders may believe the top two leading digital assets by market cap are about to find their local tops. According to Santiment, crypto traders are taking profits on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the highest levels seen since 2021. “Are...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16
It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
Coinbase is shuttering services for customers in Japan as crypto winter rages on
Coinbase is suspending the crypto exchange's operations in Japan. Customers in Japan have until February 16 to withdraw their holdings. Coinbase stock is up 53% in the past five days as crypto markets rally. Coinbase said Wednesday it will soon shutter the cryptocurrency exchange's services in Japan, citing difficult market...
themarketperiodical.com
CARDANO token price analysis: ADA token price catches the market movement.
The ADA token price is bullish for the short term as it managed to bounce off the demand zone, rising back to the supply zone.. The ADA token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ADA/BTC is trading at the price level...
Ethereum Classic Falls In Tandem With S&P 500, Bitcoin — A Pullback Or A Rejection?
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD plunged almost 8% lower at one point during Wednesday’s trading session after initially attempting to break above Tuesday’s high-of-day. The sharp decline came in tandem with the broader cypto sector, which reacted negatively to the S&P 500, which attempted to regain a long-term descending trendline as support but failed.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Faces Key Challenge and At Risk of Downside Correction
Bitcoin price is facing a major hurdle near the $21,500 zone. BTC could correct lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin seems to be facing a major challenge near the $21,450 and $21,500 levels. The price is trading above $20,600 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
“Parabolic” Signal That Triggered Past Bitcoin Bull Runs Reappears
Bitcoin price made a 5% move today, poking above $19,000 momentarily. It is currently the largest daily climb of 2023 and since the FTX collapse. More significantly, the sharp rally tagged a level that triggered a possible trend change according to the weekly Parabolic SAR. In the past, the technical indicator has lived up to its name. What could it mean this time?
u.today
Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Dips From $1,600 But ETH Could Start A Fresh Rally
Ethereum struggled to clear the $1,600 resistance and corrected decrease in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH may stays supported and may rise from the $1,500 assist. Ethereum is correcting beneficial properties from the $1,600 and $1,580 resistance ranges. The worth is now buying and selling under $1,550 and the...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Triggers Temporary Explosion for Ethereum Staking Altcoin After Announcing Surprise Support
An altcoin staking project built on Ethereum (ETH) is exploding in value after a surprise listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance. Binance abruptly announced listing Rocket Pool (RPL) on the exchange’s Innovation Zone, a trading space dedicated to crypto assets more prone to price volatility. Rocket...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) Are Both Overvalued, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is A Hidden Gem With The Final Stage of Presale Ending Soon!
Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) are two of the most widely-known cryptocurrencies in the market today. While both offer exciting potential, they have been subject to criticism for being overvalued with their token prices hovering around all-time highs. As an alternative, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a hidden gem worth adding to your portfolio!
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Stays Close to $21K As Almost 1M Addresses Hold 1 BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) has moved to $21,000 and the digital currency remains very close to this value according to CoinGecko. This strong bullish moment comes at a time in which we are approaching 1M unique Bitcoin addresses that hold at least 1 BTC. But what could happen in the coming months for Bitcoin?
