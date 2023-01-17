ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu’s price prediction using ChatGPT- Journey to the moon within reach?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ChatGPT has limitations but a trader can use the bot to enhance ideas. Easy and quick trading strategies for various timeframes can be quickly formulated and coded using...
themarketperiodical.com

LDO token price analysis: LDO token price hovers at the supply zone.

The LDO token price is showing a U-shaped recovery on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of LDO/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00010056 with an increase of 2.1% in the past 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 16

It's been a great week for the cryptocurrency market, with investors experiencing a significant boost that many feel has been a long time coming. Bitcoin surpassed the $21,000 mark, and nearly all tokens have posted substantial double-digit gains. Crypto's overall market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion again. This week, we examine...
themarketperiodical.com

CARDANO token price analysis: ADA token price catches the market movement.

The ADA token price is bullish for the short term as it managed to bounce off the demand zone, rising back to the supply zone.. The ADA token price is forming a rounding bottom pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ADA/BTC is trading at the price level...
Benzinga

Ethereum Classic Falls In Tandem With S&P 500, Bitcoin — A Pullback Or A Rejection?

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD plunged almost 8% lower at one point during Wednesday’s trading session after initially attempting to break above Tuesday’s high-of-day. The sharp decline came in tandem with the broader cypto sector, which reacted negatively to the S&P 500, which attempted to regain a long-term descending trendline as support but failed.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Faces Key Challenge and At Risk of Downside Correction

Bitcoin price is facing a major hurdle near the $21,500 zone. BTC could correct lower if there is a clear move below the $20,500 support zone. Bitcoin seems to be facing a major challenge near the $21,450 and $21,500 levels. The price is trading above $20,600 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC

“Parabolic” Signal That Triggered Past Bitcoin Bull Runs Reappears

Bitcoin price made a 5% move today, poking above $19,000 momentarily. It is currently the largest daily climb of 2023 and since the FTX collapse. More significantly, the sharp rally tagged a level that triggered a possible trend change according to the weekly Parabolic SAR. In the past, the technical indicator has lived up to its name. What could it mean this time?
u.today

Coinbase Closing Down Operations in Japan: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
astaga.com

Ethereum Price Dips From $1,600 But ETH Could Start A Fresh Rally

Ethereum struggled to clear the $1,600 resistance and corrected decrease in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH may stays supported and may rise from the $1,500 assist. Ethereum is correcting beneficial properties from the $1,600 and $1,580 resistance ranges. The worth is now buying and selling under $1,550 and the...
bitcoinist.com

Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) Are Both Overvalued, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is A Hidden Gem With The Final Stage of Presale Ending Soon!

Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) are two of the most widely-known cryptocurrencies in the market today. While both offer exciting potential, they have been subject to criticism for being overvalued with their token prices hovering around all-time highs. As an alternative, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a hidden gem worth adding to your portfolio!
usethebitcoin.com

Bitcoin Stays Close to $21K As Almost 1M Addresses Hold 1 BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) has moved to $21,000 and the digital currency remains very close to this value according to CoinGecko. This strong bullish moment comes at a time in which we are approaching 1M unique Bitcoin addresses that hold at least 1 BTC. But what could happen in the coming months for Bitcoin?

Comments / 0

Community Policy